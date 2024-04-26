Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Police registers case against 149 UDF workers for clash during kottikalasam in Karunagapalli

    A clash broke out between party workers in Karunagapalli during Kottikalasam on the last day. Four policemen along with MLA Mahesh were injured during the clash. 

    Kollam: A case of attempting to murder has been filed against MLA C. R. Mahesh in the case related to the attack during Kottikalasam in Karunagapally. The police have also registered an FIR against 149 UDF workers. The police registered a case of assault against CPM state committee member Susan Koti.

    The UDF alleged that LDF workers started the clash by throwing stones at their MLA. The police used the lathi charge to disperse the clash. Mahesh was later admitted to Karunagapalli Taluk Hospital.

    CPM state committee member Susan Kodiyil was also injured during the clash in Karunagappally. He was injured during stone pelting. Karungappally ACP Pradeep Kumar was also injured. Later, Susan filed a police complaint about the incident. 

