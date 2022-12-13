Revealed: What did Hugo Lloris tell Harry Kane after Qatar World Cup 2022 penalty heartbreak

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has revealed he spoke with Tottenham teammate Harry Kane after his missed penalty saw England's exit from the Qatar World Cup 2022.

In the quarterfinal match, Kane had already scored past France captain Lloris, but he missed his late second attempt, which proved vital as the Three Lions lost 2-1 and were forced to leave Qatar.

The Spurs striker appeared inconsolable following the game, and Lloris, who also serves as the club's captain, has now admitted he tried to cheer him up by speaking with his teammate.

“We had a text after the game. It was not easy to find the words straight after and I think he needed some rest,” said Lloris, who has played alongside Kane at Spurs since 2013.

“It is a difficult time obviously for the English national team and for Harry but I think he can be proud of what he has done in this World Cup.

“Top players have missed important penalties in their careers, like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

“I have no doubt Harry will keep his chin up and he will help Tottenham and the national team to shine.”

After the tournament in Qatar, the two will be reunited at their club, with Tottenham's next Premier League match slated for December 26 against Brentford on the road.

After France's victory, Lloris also talked about what prompted him to choose the right route on the second try, which required Kane to smash the ball somewhat firmly. England failed to tie the world champions as the ball eventually fell above the goal post and into the spectators.

“On the first one, we know each other so well that I told myself he would change, but he kept the usual. On the second, I went the right way. He must have felt that so he lifts a bit but hits it too hard. It was an important moment in the game. There were others as well, but it’s a good thing it went on our way,” Lloris told France national team’s official YouTube channel.