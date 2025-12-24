Liverpool boss Arne Slot blames poor set-piece record for threatening top-four hopes. Despite creating the most open-play chances, injuries and negative set-piece goals worry him, and he urges available players to give their all.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes his side are damaging their own hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League because of a poor record at set-pieces.

The reigning champions head into the busy Christmas and New Year period behind fourth-placed Chelsea on goal difference.

Liverpool have scored just three set-piece goals while conceding 11 in the league so far this season, with a frustrated Slot saying: "I know the importance of it, it gets more and more, and that's why we are so annoyed by our current record.

Slott Concedes Top 4 Hopes Hit by Set-Piece Woes

"It's a big frustration we are where we are this season because when we were halfway through last season we had not conceded one set-piece (goal).

"It's impossible to be top-four, top-five with our set-piece balance, let alone winning the league."

The Dutchman added: "We are the only team in the top end of the table that has a negative set-piece balance (Manchester City are in fact on minus-one according to official data supplier Opta) –- not only are we negative, we are minus-eight and still on equal points with fourth.

"But if we are minus-eight – Chelsea is I think plus-eight (actually plus-four) and Arsenal and United are very high (scoring 10 apiece) and if you look at that you could say how special it is we have as many points as we have if you have that set-piece balance.

"We all know why because in open chances created we are number one in the league."

Slott's Arsenal Hit by Lack of Player Availability

Injuries are just as much of a concern for Slot, with Alexander Isak ruled out for a couple of months after suffering a broken leg following a challenge by Tottenham's Micky van de Ven.

Slot rated forward Cody Gakpo and full-back Conor Bradley as only 50-50 chances for a return against Premier League tailenders Wolves on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah, meanwhile is at the Africa Cup of Nations, defender Joe Gomez sidelined by a hamstring injury, Wataru Endo missing with an ankle problem and fellow midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai out through suspension.

"It is time for the players we do have available to do what they have done so many times and roll their sleeves up," said Slot.

"The players who are available need to give everything they have."