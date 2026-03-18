T20 World Cup hero Sanju Samson was felicitated by the Kerala Cricket Association, where a humble gesture towards Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan went viral. During the ceremony, Samson first offered coconut water to the CM and an MLA before accepting it himself. This act of respect earned him widespread praise on social media for his grounded nature.

Team India star and T20 World Cup hero Sanju Samson’s humility was once again on display during his felicitation ceremony organised by the KeralaCricket Association (KCA) in Mangalapuram on Monday, March 16.

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Samson was felicitated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his outstanding contribution to India’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign during the inauguration of the KCA Cricket Ground (Mullassery Stadium) in Mangalapuram, Thiruvanthapuram. The 31-year-old played a crucial role in the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup title defence, delivering key performances with the bat in crucial matches, including the final against New Zealand.

Sanju Samson’s three crucial performances in the knockout stages, including 97* in a must-win Super 8 match against the West Indies, 89 in the semifinal against England, and 89 in the final against New Zealand, paved the way for India’s successful defence of the T20 World Cup title.

Also Read: KL Rahul’s Hug With Sanju Samson Steals the Spotlight at BCCI Naman Awards, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

Samson’s Humble Moment Goes Viral

As Sanju Samson was felicitated by the Kerala CM Pinarayi at an event organised by the Kerala Cricket Association, the wicketkeeper-batter displayed humility on the stage that caught the attention of the fans on social media.

In a video that went viral on social media, Samson was seen telling the woman volunteer, who served him coconut water during the ceremony, to ask whether Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan would like to have the coconut water first. Then, Sanju Samson offered a coconut water to CM Vijayan, which he politely declined, and Samson also asked Kazhakkoottam MLA Kadampally Surendran before taking it himself.

The humble moment of Samson quickly went viral on social media, highlighting how even a small gesture can reflect great respect and humility on such a public stage.

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Even after being one of the T20 World Cup’s standout performers, Sanju Samson has remained grounded and humble, showing that humility and respect for others matter as much off the field as his match-winning exploits do on it.

Earlier, Samson stepped away from the spotlight during India’s T20 World Cup celebrations at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and his hug with KL Rahul at the BCCI Naman Awards went viral, showcasing his warm and humble nature even amidst the fanfare and media attention.

‘Most Humble and Well-Raised Human Being’

Sanju Samson’s humble gesture of offering coconut water to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and MLA Kadampally Surendran quickly went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts praised his humility even after dominating the T20 World Cup with match-winning performances.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts praised Samson’s humility, with many highlighting his respect for elders, grounded nature, and kind gestures. Users called him ‘most humble and well-raised,’ ‘pure class,’ and ‘truly special,’ noting that even small acts like offering coconut water first reflect his values and make him an inspiration on and off the field.

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Sanju Samson finished the T20 World Cup 2026 as the highest run-getter for Team India, amassing 321 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 80.25 and an impressive strike rate of 199.37, and earned the Player of the Tournament for his crucial performances in the knockout stages.

Sanju Samson will return to action for the IPL 2026, where he will represent Chennai Super Kings after being traded from the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the mini-auction last year.

Also Read: Rice Porridge, Fish, and Tapioca: The Night Sanju Samson Craved His Kerala Cheat Meal During T20 WC