4 Managers Liverpool Could Turn To If Arne Slot’s Tenure Ends Amid Festive Struggles
Liverpool’s season has faltered under Arne Slot. Here are four names linked as possible successors.
Oliver Glasner
Oliver Glasner has impressed since taking charge of Crystal Palace in February 2024. His tactical acumen and ability to deliver results have made him a standout candidate for top jobs. Glasner guided Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League glory and Palace to their first FA Cup triumph. His preference for a 3‑4‑2‑1 system could reshape Liverpool’s approach. Contracted until 2026, Glasner has voiced frustration over Palace’s transfer policy, and his arrival could even tempt players like Marc Guehi to Anfield.
Andoni Iraola
Andoni Iraola’s work at Bournemouth has earned widespread praise. Despite losing much of his first‑choice defence in the summer, Iraola has kept the Cherries competitive, currently sitting second after nine games. Last season, Bournemouth achieved their highest league finish and points tally, ending ninth with 56 points. His attacking philosophy aligns well with Liverpool’s traditions, and his name has surfaced as a contender for other elite jobs, including Chelsea. Iraola’s adaptability and resilience make him a strong candidate.
Xabi Alonso
Xabi Alonso was heavily linked with Liverpool before Slot’s appointment in 2024. After a stellar spell at Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso moved to Real Madrid this summer, replacing Carlo Ancelotti. However, his tenure at the Bernabeu has already come under scrutiny amid reports of dressing room unrest. Should Madrid part ways with Alonso, a return to Anfield could be on the cards. His tactical nous and connection to Liverpool’s history would make him an appealing choice for the hierarchy.
Zinedine Zidane
Zinedine Zidane has been out of management since leaving Real Madrid in 2021. Renowned for winning three consecutive Champions League titles, Zidane’s pedigree is unquestionable. He has spoken fondly of Anfield, though his limited English and preference for international management may pose challenges. Zidane is expected to take charge of France after the next World Cup, but Liverpool’s allure could tempt him back to club football. His ability to manage star‑studded squads remains a major asset.
