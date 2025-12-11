Image Credit : Getty

Xabi Alonso was heavily linked with Liverpool before Slot’s appointment in 2024. After a stellar spell at Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso moved to Real Madrid this summer, replacing Carlo Ancelotti. However, his tenure at the Bernabeu has already come under scrutiny amid reports of dressing room unrest. Should Madrid part ways with Alonso, a return to Anfield could be on the cards. His tactical nous and connection to Liverpool’s history would make him an appealing choice for the hierarchy.