Liverpool striker Alexander Isak faces months out after ankle surgery for a broken leg, frustrating fans who question the £125M signing amid a thin attacking lineup.

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a serious ankle injury that includes a fibula fracture, leaving Reds fans frustrated and concerned about their £125 million signing.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Surgery Confirms Long Layoff

Isak, who joined Liverpool from Newcastle in September for a British record £125 million ($168 million), was injured while scoring in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday. He was tackled by Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven and immediately limped off the pitch after celebrating his goal.

A Liverpool statement confirmed the operation on Monday:

"Alexander Isak today successfully underwent surgery on the injury he sustained on Saturday. After diagnosis, an operation was completed today on an ankle injury that included a fibula fracture. Isak's rehabilitation will now continue at the AXA Training Centre, with no timeframe yet placed on his return."

A Rocky Start at Anfield

Isak’s injury comes after a difficult start to his Liverpool career. The striker has managed just three goals in 16 appearances since completing his protracted transfer. A dispute with Newcastle delayed his arrival and left him without a proper pre-season, setting him behind his teammates in fitness. He also suffered a groin injury earlier this season, further stalling his adaptation to the Premier League.

For fans, the high price tag now adds insult to injury. Social media is flooded with frustration, with some supporters branding the signing a “waste of money”, given Isak’s persistent injury troubles and lack of consistent impact.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Liverpool’s Forward Options Shrinking

The injury leaves manager Arne Slot thin in attack. Mohamed Salah is away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Cody Gakpo is expected to return from a muscle injury only in the new year. Currently, Hugo Ekitike, who has scored five goals in his last four games, and the little-used Federico Chiesa are the only senior forwards available.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports:

"It's a huge blow because I think Liverpool were actually one attacker short anyway. It's just really bad luck for Isak. It's probably one of the first glimpses we've seen of his real quality in a Liverpool shirt."

January Transfer Window Looms

With Isak likely sidelined for months, Liverpool may be forced to strengthen their attack in January. Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo has already been linked with a move to Anfield. Carragher suggested that Liverpool may also rethink the futures of key players:

"I think for certain now Mo Salah will be staying at the club. I think there's a good chance Harvey Elliott will come back from his loan at Aston Villa as well."

Salah’s potential departure to Saudi Arabia had been widely speculated after he admitted to feeling sidelined by the club and manager Slot. His absence from the squad in the Champions League clash at Inter Milan had fueled the rumours, though he returned as a substitute against Brighton before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations.