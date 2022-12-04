Peter Drury for Messi's 1000th game excites fans as Argentina and Australia battle for World Cup 2022 QF berth

Peter Drury, known by many as the most articulate commentator in the football world, provided commentary during Argentina's Qatar World Cup 2022 knockout stage clash against Australia on Saturday.

Premier League supporters know the value of the renowned Peter Drury's voice and commentary during a pivotal game. He is currently the most insightful and poetic football expert. Since the 54-year-old relocated to provide his voice to American viewers at the start of the league season this year, he has been much missed by many fans worldwide.

Now an official commentator for NBC Sports, Peter Drury took the mic for Argentina's round of 16 clash against Australia, sparking massive excitement among fans. The football expert was expected to commentate the South American giant's game against Poland earlier this week, but instead, he was behind the mic for Saudi Arabia's match against Mexico.

Also read: No Peter Drury for Poland vs Argentina World Cup 2022 clash irks fans; ask why he's on for Saudi Arabia tie

Saturday night's clash is legendary forward Lionel Messi's 1,000th career appearance as Argentina and Australia do battle for a place in the quarter-finals.

"Peter Drury's commentary on #ARG vs #AUS. Messi's goal with an iconic Poetry," noted one fan of the iconic commentatory on Twitter.

"You always feel the notch whenever @peterdrury_ takes on the commentary position. You enjoy a spectacular poetic commentary full on grammar. Best commentator in the history of football," stated another enthusiast.

A third supporter said, "Enjoying Messi's 1,000th career game with @PoeticPeter on the commentary. Let's enjoy."

Also read: Will Messi and Mbappe stay at PSG after World Cup 2022? President Nasser Al-Khelaifi responds

Here's a look at some of the other reactions: