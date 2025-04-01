HAL to Vodafone: 15 stocks to watch on April 1; Check here

Business
The Cabinet Committee on Security Affairs, approved the purchase of 156 Light Combat Helicopters from HAL for ₹62,700 crore for the Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF)
The Indian government has provided relief to Vodafone Idea by deciding to convert the outstanding spectrum auction liability of ₹36,950 crore into equity
One 97 Communications Ltd has been issued a warning notice by NSE and BSE for delaying the disclosure of its earnings call schedule, which is related to the earnings
Vedanta Limited has extended the demerger process from March 31 to September 30, citing pending approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal and other government authorities
Vinod Baheti has become the new CEO of ACC starting today. Rakesh Tiwari has become the CFO. Ajay Kapoor has been promoted as the MD of Ambuja Cements
Waaree Energies has inaugurated India's largest solar cell manufacturing gigafactory in Chikhli, Gujarat. This advanced company has a capacity of 5.4 gigawatts
Interglobe Aviation Limited informed that the Income Tax Department has imposed a penalty of ₹944.20 crore on IndiGo for the assessment year 2021-22
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) has submitted an Investigational New Drug application to the US FDA for SBO-154
Mankind Pharma has received NCLT approval for the merger of Bharat Serums and Vaccines with BSV Pharma. This scheme will be effective from the appointed date of May 9, 2022
JSW Steel has been declared as the successful bidder for the Dughda Coal Washery in Jharkhand, giving it a 25-year deal to operate the facility
United Spirits has approved the sale of a residential property in Malabar Hill, Mumbai, for ₹172 crore. This includes furniture, fixtures, and fittings
Automotive components maker UNO Minda announced a top-level restructuring on March 30. Ravi Mehra has been appointed as the MD
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance informed on March 28 that the company has received an income tax order of ₹328.42 crore. This includes tax, interest, and penalty for 2023-24
Bajaj Electricals has appointed Sanjay Sachdeva as MD and CEO for 3 years, effective from April 15
The company has announced an investment in equity shares of its subsidiary, Prestige Hospitality Ventures Limited. The company has approved an investment of up to ₹1,625.04 crore
