No Peter Drury for Poland vs Argentina World Cup 2022 clash irks fans; ask why he's on for Saudi Arabia tie

Peter Drury, known by many as the most articulate commentator in the football world, provided commentary during Saudi Arabia's clash against Mexico at the Qatar World Cup 2022. Fans ask why veteran commentator is not behind the mic for the tie between Poland and Argentina.

Premier League supporters are aware of the value of the renowned Peter Drury's voice and commentary during a pivotal game. He is currently the most insightful and poetic football expert. Since the 54-year-old relocated to provide his voice to American viewers at the start of the league season this year, he has been much missed by many fans all around the world.

Now an official commentator for NBC Sports, Peter Drury took the mic during Saudi Arabia vs Mexico clash at the Qatar World Cup 2022, irking fans of Poland and Argentina.

All four nations in Group C have a chance to advance as things stand. Argentina overcame their shocking loss to Saudi Arabia to defeat Mexico, and Lionel Messi played a key role in that victory by scoring one of the great World Cup goals.

With a win or draw, Poland will qualify, and what a fantastic accomplishment for Robert Lewandowski and company, who have stumbled and fumbled their way to four points so far.

"Peter Drury not being on the Poland vs Argentina game is a crime against humanity," noted one fan of the veteran commentator on Twitter, while another added, "How can they not have Peter Drury for this game!"

A third fan remarked, "Nahh how can they place Peter Drury on the Saudi game," while a fourth said, "I wonder why Peter Drury is running the commentary for Saudi vs Mexico and not Poland vs Argentina."

Here's a look at some of the reactions on the micro-blogging site: