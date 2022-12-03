Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Messi and Mbappe stay at PSG after World Cup 2022? President Nasser Al-Khelaifi responds

    First Published Dec 3, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

    Amidst the Qatar World Cup 2022, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has spoken out about the future of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. The Qatari businessman also offered a candid take on the club's Champions League ambition.

    Football enthusiasts are glued to the ongoing Qatar World Cup 2022, and all eyes are on several stars, including Argentina's Lionel Messi and French sensation Kylian Mbappe. The two Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) icons continue to hog the headlines, with reports of a possible transfer away from Parc des Princes surfacing frequently.

    Messi has been linked to a sensational comeback to Barcelona and a possible move to Major League Soccer (MLS) by signing for David Beckham's Inter Miami. The 35-year-old Argentine's contract with PSG ends in June 2023, after which the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be a free agent. However, reports recently suggested that the Parisian club have offered a two-year contract extension. It remains to be seen if the legendary forward decides to continue with the Ligue 1 champions or make a stunning move elsewhere.

    As for Mbappe, the Frenchman focuses on his nation's title defence at the Qatar World Cup 2022. However, rumours of the 23-year-old being unhappy at PSG surfaced during the tournament run-up. Some reports suggest a transfer away from the French giants in the upcoming January transfer window.

    Speaking to L'Equipe, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi hoped that two of the club's most prominent stars would shine at the ongoing World Cup before discussing what they needed to do during the winter transfer window. "This year is the World Cup, I hope Messi and Mbappe will be the strongest at the World Cup. Then we will talk," the Qatari businessman stated.

    Al-Khelaifi also offered a candid take on PSG's ambitions to win Europe's most coveted prize - the Champions League. "Was it a mistake in the past to say too quickly that you wanted to win the Champions League?" L'Equipe asked Al-Khelaifi. "Maybe. There is no shame in saying we made mistakes," the PSG boss said.

    The club is not actively aiming to strengthen its roster during the forthcoming transfer window, the PSG president added. "We'll see, but I don't think so," Al-Khelaifi continued. "We don't need anyone. We have to keep the same team. I think we've found a collective spirit and we're doing well."

    The Qatari businessman also addressed all the controversy surrounding the Gulf nation during this World Cup 2022. "Everyone is welcome in Qatar," Al-Khelaifi commented. "Whatever their nationality, origins, beliefs, gender. But we ask for one thing: respect for our culture. When we are in Paris, we respect [French culture]."

