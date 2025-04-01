user
user icon

Tamil Nadu: Wanted criminal shot dead in police encounter in Madurai; 2 cops injured

A wanted criminal, Subhash Chandra Bose, was shot dead in an encounter with police near Velammal College, Madurai, on Monday (Mar 31). Two police personnel were injured in the encounter.
 

Tamil Nadu: Wanted criminal shot dead in police encounter in Madurai; 2 cops injured anr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 1, 2025, 7:20 AM IST

Madurai: A wanted criminal was shot dead in an encounter with Police near Velammal College in Madurai on Monday, the officials said. Madurai Police Commissioner J. Loganathan said that the accused has been identified as Subhash Chandra Bose and was wanted in a recent murder case.

"His name is Subhash Chandra Bose. He is a wanted accused in a recent murder case. We got information that he was in the city and based on that information, we tried to arrest him. He crossed two checkposts and ultimately entered this pathway. So, ultimately, a team followed him to secure him," he said.

Also Read: 21-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide by hanging at home near Chennai; probe on

Inspector shoots criminal as self defence

"When two Police personnel tried to secure him, he assaulted these two Police personnel...He also fired at the Inspector. As self-defence, the Inspector used his service pistol. Two Police personnel got injured. He also tried to shoot at the Inspector. So, the Inspector fired at him in self-defence in his leg...Ultimately, he was rushed to the hospital. They (Police personnel) are safe," he added.

A further investigation is underway.

History-sheeter murdered by unidentified assailants in Madurai

Earlier, on March 24, a 38-year-old history-sheeter and nephew of former DMK functionary V K Gurusamy was murdered by unidentified individuals in the early hours of Saturday near his residence in Thanakankulam, Madurai district.

The deceased, P Kaleshwaran, originally from the TNHB colony in Mel Anuppanadi, had been residing in Thanakankulam. The police have not yet confirmed whether the rival gang of Gurusamy was involved in the murder.

"So far, no arrests have been made. We are reviewing CCTV footage and employing scientific methods to identify the suspects. After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family, who took it to Gurusamy's residence in Kamarajpuram before proceeding with the cremation at a local burial ground," the police said.

The two-decade-old gang rivalry between these political figures has led to multiple murders and retaliatory killings, claiming the lives of more than 20 people over the years. The police are also investigating other possible motives for the murder.

Also Read: CM MK Stalin announces March 29 protest against Centre over MNREGA wage delays, slams BJP government

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala braces for heavy rains; IMD issues yellow alert for multiple districts amid rising temperatures anr

Kerala braces for heavy rains; IMD issues yellow alert for multiple districts amid rising temperatures

West Bengal: 6 killed in suspected crude bomb blast in Patharpratima suvendu adhikari anr

West Bengal: 6 killed in suspected crude bomb blast in Patharpratima

J-K: Encounter erupts between security forces and terrorists in Kathua anr

J-K: Encounter erupts between security forces and terrorists in Kathua

Kunal Kamra mocks Mumbai police over wrong address amid investigation into controversial remarks ddr

Kunal Kamra mocks Mumbai police over wrong address amid investigation into controversial remarks

BREAKING: Trainer aircraft crashes in Gujarat's Mehsana; woman pilot injured ddr

Trainer aircraft crashes in Gujarat's Mehsana; woman pilot injured

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Salman Khan Eid Party: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Riteish Deshmukh and others arrive in style ATG

(PHOTOS) Salman Khan Eid Party: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Riteish Deshmukh and others arrive in style

LPG price drop: Commercial LPG cylinder prices reduced; know latest rates here AJR

LPG price drop: Commercial LPG cylinder prices reduced; know latest rates here

Kerala braces for heavy rains; IMD issues yellow alert for multiple districts amid rising temperatures anr

Kerala braces for heavy rains; IMD issues yellow alert for multiple districts amid rising temperatures

Progress Software Stock Rallies After-Hours On Beat-And-Raise Q1: Retail Mood Stays Depressed

Progress Software Stock Rallies After-Hours On Beat-And-Raise Q1: Retail Mood Stays Depressed

West Bengal: 6 killed in suspected crude bomb blast in Patharpratima suvendu adhikari anr

West Bengal: 6 killed in suspected crude bomb blast in Patharpratima

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | ASHA Workers CUT HAIR in ‘Symbolic’ Protest on 50th Day of Stir, Demand Pay Hike

Kerala Pulse | ASHA Workers CUT HAIR in ‘Symbolic’ Protest on 50th Day of Stir, Demand Pay Hike

Video Icon
Northeast Pulse | Van Durgas of Kaziranga: Protecting Assam’s Precious Wildlife

Northeast Pulse | Van Durgas of Kaziranga: Protecting Assam’s Precious Wildlife

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Kejriwal Said Modi to Retire in Sept 2025, Amit Shah to Become PM

Asianet News Rewind | When Kejriwal Said Modi to Retire in Sept 2025, Amit Shah to Become PM

Video Icon
Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Video Icon
Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Video Icon