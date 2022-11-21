Peter Drury, finally! Fans elated to hear iconic commentator during Senegal vs Netherlands World Cup 2022 tie

Peter Drury, known by many as the most articulate commentator in the football world, provided commentary during the Senegal vs Netherlands clash on Day 2 of the Qatar World Cup 2022, sparking massive excitement among fans.

He is modern-day football's most articulate and poetic commentator, and Premier League fans would know what the legendary Peter Drury's voice and commentary add to a high-octane game. The 54-year-old has been missed by several fans worldwide after he moved to lend his voice to American audiences from the start of this year's league season.

Now an official commentator for NBC Sports, Peter Drury took the mic during Senegal vs Netherlands clash in the Qatar World Cup 2022, sparking massive excitement among football enthusiasts who have missed the veteran's commentary leading into the showpiece event.

This Group A clash is Virgil van Dijk's 50th cap for the Netherlands and his first at a major tournament; only Gejus van der Meulen played more Oranje games before debuting at a World Cup or EURO (54) than the Liverpool defender. Louis van Gaal's team has remained unbeaten in the last 15 games, with 11 victories and 4 draws, while African champions Senegal have lost just once in their last 10 clashes.

Although only the 3rd game of the showpiece event, football enthusiasts are elated to hear Peter Drury's voice and are now anticipating a World Cup with his poetic punchlines.

"Let the poetry begin ' Africa's mightiest and from Europe those who just might' Peter Drury," wrote one fan on Twitter. Another added, "#SENvsNED did we not miss Peter Drury ... familiar voice."

A third fan stated, "Peter Drury for Senagal vs Netherlands miss u so much."

Here's a look at the other reactions on the microblogging site: