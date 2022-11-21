Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs IRN: Supporters applaud as England pounds Iran 6-2

FIFA World Cup 2022: England pounded Iran 6-2 in Game 2 of the competition in Doha on Monday. With five goal-scorers, the Three Lions made a statement concerning the title challengers right away, while fans applauded the side.

Former champion England presented a dazzling performance against Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Game 2 of the group stage. Playing at the Khalifa International Stadium in Iran, the Three Lions struck six past Team Melli, besides conceding a couple. Considering the title challenge, the former has ensured to put a statement right away. The goals for England came from Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish. As for Iran, Mehdi Taremi scored the twin consolations. In the meantime, the English supporters applauded their side for putting on an emphatic show.

The match began on a sorry note, as Iran lost its goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after hurting his nose following a collision with teammate Majid Hosseini in the 20th minute. Thereon, it was a roller-coaster ride for the Three Lions, as Bellingham opened the scoring in the 35th through Luke Shaw's assist, followed by Saka through Harry Maguire in the 44th, while Harry Kane's assist allowed Raheem Sterling to triple the lead at the half-time break.

In the subsequent half, Iran made three more changes before the start of play, while Saka scored the fourth through Sterling's assistance at 62nd. Although Taremi pulled one back through Ali Gholizadeh in the 65th, Rashford fired in the fifth in the 71st via Kane. At the same time, Grealish tapped in the winner in the 90th through Callum Wilson, with Teramy scoring the second for the Iranians through a penalty at stoppage time.

Following the victory, Bellingham told BBC, "It's a perfect day for us. Six goals in a World Cup game is awe-inspiring, regardless of who you're playing. They came out well, hard to break down. We didn't have anything clear for quite a while. But, with more goals, we opened them up."

Also, English head coach Gareth Southgate added, "I'm a bit fed up with the end of it! To win by that margin, to play as we did for most of the game, we've got to be happy. We looked ready. The players dealt with the game well. Our press was excellent. Our movement was outstanding."