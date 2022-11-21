Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs IRN: Top 5 moments from England's emphatic 6-2 win over Iran

    FIFA World Cup 2022: England came up with an emphatic 6-1 triumph over Iran in Doha on Monday. On the same note, we present the five best moments from this contest.

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs IRN: Top 5 moments from England emphatic 6-2 win over Iran-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 8:46 PM IST

    Game 2 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was held between former champion England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Monday. As expected, it turned out to be one-way traffic from the Three Lions, as they fired four past Team Melli and went on to win the contest 6-2, thanks to strikes from Jude Bellingham (35), Bukayo Saka (44 & 62), Raheem Sterling (45+1), Marcus Rashford (71) and Jack Grealish (90). Meanwhile, Mehdi Taremi (65 & 90+13) scored the twin consolations for the latter. In the same light, we present the five top moments from the match.

    Iranians refuse to sing the national anthem
    On a conspicuous occasion, the Iranians refused to sing their national anthem to protest against the regime in their home nation following the alleged killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini for wearing a headscarf inappropriately. As a result, some players have also chosen not to celebrate upon scoring goals.

    Nasty collision of Alireza Beiranvand rattled Iranis
    Iran suffered a quick blow into the game as its goalkeeper Beiranvand suffered a severe nose blow with his teammate Majid Hosseini. While the latter was up and running, the bleeding former could not continue and was substituted for a possible concussion. It led to the arrival of Hossein Hosseini on the goalline, while it also added 14 minutes into the first half. However, a rattled defence piled pressure on the substitute keeper, as he conceded five throughout the contest.

    Bellingham is a star to watch
    Bellingham has been England's one of most talked about midfielders recently, especially following his impressive stint at the club level with German giants Borussia Dortmund. As he scored, it happened to be his maiden English goal, and what better platform to get it than on the grandest stage? He is being backed to continue with his stellar form, which would only increase his demand back in England, with many top clubs vying for him.

    Unstoppable Saka
    Saka scored a brace and has been effective for the side since making his debut in 2020. While it was only his fifth English goal, his playmaking abilities are what grabbed everyone's eyes. Also, his shot-hitting abilities and scoring from almost any range make him a valuable asset for the Three Lions.

    Rashford continued Manchester United form
    Rashford has been influential in United having a stable season so far. Impressively, he continues the same form at the grandest stage, scoring the fifth goal for England, asserting that he is indeed in the best shape of his life and would not be slowing down anytime soon.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 8:46 PM IST
