Champions Trophy: PCB break tradition, withholds free passes for mega event for the first time

For the first time, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not distributing complimentary passes for enclosures, VIP areas, or hospitality boxes during the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.

Published: Feb 22, 2025, 6:10 PM IST

For the first time, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not distributing complimentary passes for enclosures, VIP areas, or hospitality boxes during the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, marking a departure from previous practices for international series in Pakistan.

In the past, the PCB would typically reserve tickets to be distributed as free passes to various stakeholders, including the media, government departments, VIPs, and sponsors. However, this time, with the exception of a limited number of tickets allocated to the Chairman for his personal guests and sponsors, the PCB has not set aside any quota for complimentary passes, according to an official source familiar with the ticketing process for the Champions Trophy.

"The PCB officials are facing a lot of pressure as those used to getting free passes are asking them for the freebies but are being told that since the International Cricket Council controls the ticketing of the tournament there are no free passes,” a source told PTI news agency.

"It becomes very difficult explaining this to the government departments involved in the many logistical aspects of the organisation of matches and the VVIPs who expect free passes."

The source mentioned that even when India visited Pakistan in 2004 after a 14-year gap, there was enormous demand for tickets. At that time, the PCB chairman, Shaharyar Khan, initially decided there would be no complimentary passes. However, due to growing pressure from various stakeholders, he was ultimately forced to reverse his decision.

“This time all the people you see in the enclosures in the stadium are paying customers no freebies,” he added.

He noted that the response to ticket sales has been strong, especially for Saturday's Australia vs. England match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“Hopefully the stadium will be full by the time the second innings begins in the evening,” he said.

