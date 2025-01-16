'Only behind Messi': Gavi hails Barcelona teammate Yamal as best in the world after win over Real Betis

Only behind Messi Gavi hails Barcelona teammate Yamal as best in the world after win over Real Betis
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 2:57 PM IST

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has lavished praise on his teammate Lamine Yamal following the team’s comprehensive 5-1 win over Real Betis in the Copa del Rey’s round of 16 at the Barcelona Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, January 15. 

Yamal played a crucial role in Barcelona's victory against Real Betis as he scored a goal in the 75th minute to seal the win for the team. The Spanish youngster has showcased his immense talent with a standout performance. The 17-year-old shone alongside Gavi,  Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, and Raphinha to help Blaugrana to continue with their aim of reclaiming the Copa de Rey title by qualifying for the quarterfinal. 

Lamine Yamal’s performance is a big positive for Barcelona as he returned to his pre-injury form after he was sideline for over a year due to cruciate ligament injury, Speaking at a press conference after the game against Real Betis, Gavi hailed ‘talented’ teammate Yamal as ‘best in the world’ behind Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

“For me, he’s the best in the world, only behind Messi,” the midfielder said. 

“Lamine is very talented, the best right now. But it’s foolish to compare him to Messi because there will only ever be one Messi. He’s unique, just as there will only be one Xavi, Iniesta, or Busquets. We have to carve our own path,” he added.

Also read: Barcelona fans in excitement as Lionel Messi likely to reunite with Blaugrana during MLS off-season

Lamine Yamal joined Barcelona senior team in 2023 after spending eight years of youth career with the club from 2014 to 2022. The young and talented football player was shot to fame when he scripted history by becoming the youngest goalscorer in the history of Euro Cup, achieving the feat during the semifinal against France in the tournament last year. Yamal played a crucial role in helping Spain clinch a record-breaking fourth title of the European Championships. 

Interestingly, Lamine Yamal was once baptized by legendary footballer Lionel Messi when he was a toddler. The Spanish footballer met Messi for a photoshoot for a charity just a few months after he was born in 2008. This connection between Messi and Yamal has often been emphasised as a symbolic passing of the torch, with the Spanish rising star being potentially viewed as heir to Messi’s legacy at Barcelona. 

Lamine Yamal is likely to play alongside Lional Messi at Barcelona once the Argentine legend signs the new contract with Inter-Miami, which would enable to return to Blaugrana for one last time on loan during the Major League Soccer (MLS) off-season. Also, Yamal will likely face Messi in the Finalissima in 2026. 

