Barcelona fans in excitement as Lionel Messi likely to reunite with Blaugrana during MLS off-season

The sensational move is on the cards as Lionel Messi is set to sign a new contract with Inter-Miami FC, that will enable him to reunite with Barcelona.

The legendary football player Lionel Messi is likely to reunite with Barcelona Football Club (FCB) during the off-season at Major Soccer League, where he is playing for Inter-Miami FC, owned by football legend David Beckham.

Lionel Messi had a long association with the Blaugrana as he began his professional career and went on to establish himself as one of the greatest football players in the world. Messi’s possible return to Barcelona FC has been news over the last few days. The sensational move is on the cards as the Argentine football legend is set to sign a new contract with Inter-Miami FC, that will enable him to reunite with Barcelona.

Also read: Marcus Rashford transfer: West Ham to Barcelona, 6 potential destinations for Man United star

As per the Major League Soccer (MLS) rules dictate that during the off-season, which will begin from November till March, players can play for another club on loan. This rule is expected to allow Lionel Messi to play for Barcelona for one last time before he takes a retirement from the sport that he dominated over the last two decades alongside Ronaldo. Keeping the 2026 FIFA World Cup in mind, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, Messi’s potential loan stint with Barcelona will help in preparation for Argentina's title defense.

The news of Messi's possible return to Barcelona on loan has sparked excitement among the fans as they are eagerly awaiting to see the football legend wear the club jersey for one last time. The excitement is justifiable as the majority of Barcelona fans still feel Lionel Messi’s absence at the club. During the El Clasico clash against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final, where Barcelona won 5-2, the Curlers were chanting Messi’s name.

Lionel Messi has been synonymous with the success of Barcelona over the years. During his time at the club, Messi helped the Blaugrana to achieve unprecedented success, including 10 La Liga triumphs and 4 Champions League titles. The 38-year-old earned the status of ‘greatest ever’ while playing for the club. In 2021, Messi joined the Paris Saint Germain on free transfer after he was forced to leave Barcelona as the club couldn’t afford to have him due to the club’s financial constraints.

Lionel Messi is likely to play the 2026 FIFA World Cup to help Argentina defend their coveted title, which they won in 2022 after 36 years. However, it remains to be seen how he maintains his fitness by the time the prestigious football tournament begins in 2026.

Latest Videos