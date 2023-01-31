Jorginho to Arsenal: Old footage of Chelsea star's howler against Gunners resurfaces amidst transfer deal

After failing to sign Brighton's Moises Caidedo, Arsenal have reportedly agreed to rope in Chelsea star Jorginho on a 12 million-pound fee.

On the last day of the January transfer window, Arsenal reportedly agreed to pay a fee of 12 million pounds for Chelsea star Jorginho after failing to sign Brighton's Moises Caicedo. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, terms have been agreed between the two London clubs, with the 31-year-old set to sign a one-and-a-half-year deal at the Emirates.

The Italy international had six months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, and there were no signs of a new deal being agreed upon. The possibility of Enzo Fernandez joining the Blues would have further push the former Napoli player down the pecking order.

Mikel Arteta needs midfield recruits after losing Mohamed Elneny to what looks to be a long-term injury, leaving cover for first-choice Thomas Partey bare. Reports have stated that the Spaniard is a huge fan of the Italian and was also a key factor in the deal.

Jorginho arrived at Chelsea from Napoli for 57 million euros in 2018 and has made over 210 appearances for the club.

The move for Jorginho came after Arsenal spent the day debating whether to submit a third offer for Moises Caicedo out of concern that doing so may sour their relationship with Brighton.

Also read: Man City fans go berserk as Joao Cancelo gears up for shock loan move to Bayern Munich

The Gunners submitted a second bid for Caicedo on Sunday worth 65 million pounds plus an additional 5 million pounds in add-ons after their initial offer of 60 million pounds was rejected.

Brighton was unequivocal that they did not want to sell the Ecuadorian before the current offer, and their position has stayed the same. The Gunners decided to investigate a swoop for Jorginho because they realised they must act soon. After all, the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

However, Arsenal fans do not seem pumped with the north London club's decision to move for Jorginho. Old footage of a howler by the Chelsea star during a game against the Gunners in May 2021, which led to Emile Smith Rowe scoring a goal, has gone viral.

"Is this the liability you want to sign for Arsenal? Please don't," said one fan of the club, while another angry supporter added, "Keep this s*** out of my club."

A third fan pleaded, "Arsenal please stay away from this fraud," while a fourth added, "Stay away from Chelsea players. All terrible right now. If he was any old they wouldn't let him go."

Also read: Harry Maguire to Inter Milan? Meme fest explodes after Man United captain lined up for last minute loan move

Here's a look at some of the other reactions on Twitter: