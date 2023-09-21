Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MLS 2023: Lionel Messi exits Inter Miami's clash with Toronto FC due to suspected injury - WATCH

    Lionel Messi's premature departure during Inter Miami's 4-0 victory over Toronto FC has ignited apprehensions regarding his availability for the impending U.S. Open Cup final. With Inter Miami striving for a playoff berth, Messi's injury could have far-reaching implications on the team's season aspirations. 

    Football MLS 2023: Lionel Messi exits Inter Miami's clash with Toronto FC due to suspected injury osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    Lionel Messi's return to action for Inter Miami in their 4-0 victory against Toronto FC turned out to be a brief one, lasting just 37 minutes. During the match, Messi decided to remove his captain's armband and walked towards the sidelines, signalling his need to be substituted. Robert Taylor was brought on as his replacement. Messi's inclusion in the starting lineup was eagerly anticipated, as he had missed the previous two weeks due to international commitments and an injury sustained while playing for Argentina against Ecuador.

    However, Messi wasn't the sole casualty in the first half. Just three minutes before Messi's exit, Jordi Alba was also forced to leave the field due to an injury.

    Messi's injury could potentially have a significant impact on Inter Miami's season. The club has a crucial U.S. Open Cup final scheduled against FC Cincinnati on September 27, and Messi's absence could pose a significant challenge for the team's prospects. Furthermore, Inter Miami is in the midst of a determined push for a playoff spot, and a prolonged absence of their star player could seriously jeopardize their chances of success this season.

    In a recent match against Atlanta United, Inter Miami had to play without Messi, and the result was a crushing 5-1 defeat, underscoring the team's dependence on their superstar attacker. The road ahead for Inter Miami may prove challenging as they navigate Messi's injury and strive to achieve their season goals.

    Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo in WWE? Al-Nassr star could feature in Saudi Arabia's Crown Jewel event

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 2:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From food delivery executive to ODI World Cup 2023 net bowler: Remarkable journey of Chennai's Lokesh Kumar snt

    From food delivery executive to ODI World Cup 2023 net bowler: Remarkable journey of Chennai's Lokesh Kumar

    football ISL 2023-24: Visually impaired BFC fan's cherishable moment with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu wins hearts - WATCH snt

    ISL 2023-24: Visually impaired BFC fan's cherishable moment with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu wins hearts - WATCH

    Cricket Asian Games 2023: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues' stellar batting display fires India into semis osf

    Asian Games 2023: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues' stellar batting display fires India into semis

    Dream come true Kadai Yasen Ahamed, lone Indian rider at MotoGP Bharat, aims to leave lasting impression snt

    'Dream come true': Kadai Yasen Ahamed, lone Indian rider at MotoGP Bharat, aims to leave lasting impression

    Cricket MS Dhoni joins Ganesh Chaturthi celebration amid World Cup excitement - Watch osf

    MS Dhoni joins Ganesh Chaturthi celebration amid World Cup excitement - Watch

    Recent Stories

    From food delivery executive to ODI World Cup 2023 net bowler: Remarkable journey of Chennai's Lokesh Kumar snt

    From food delivery executive to ODI World Cup 2023 net bowler: Remarkable journey of Chennai's Lokesh Kumar

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their types ATG

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their types

    football ISL 2023-24: Visually impaired BFC fan's cherishable moment with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu wins hearts - WATCH snt

    ISL 2023-24: Visually impaired BFC fan's cherishable moment with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu wins hearts - WATCH

    4 reasons you should buy iPhone 15 rather than iPhone 15 Pro gcw

    4 reasons you should buy iPhone 15 rather than iPhone 15 Pro

    When Sushmita Sen revealed how her 'entry' scene with SRK in Main Hoon Na was unplanned (THROWBACK) vma

    When Sushmita Sen revealed how her 'entry' scene with SRK in Main Hoon Na was unplanned (THROWBACK)

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon