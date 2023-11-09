Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mikel Arteta offers support to Saka amidst injury concerns after Arsenal's Champions League victory

    In the wake of Arsenal's impressive 2-0 victory over Sevilla in the Champions League, manager Mikel Arteta addresses concerns surrounding Bukayo Saka's recent injury.

    football Mikel Arteta offers support to Saka amidst injury concerns after Arsenal's Champions League victory osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 4:26 PM IST

    Mikel Arteta acknowledged that Bukayo Saka needs to acclimate to facing challenges in matches due to the attention he draws from opponents. The 22-year-old played a key role in Arsenal's 2-0 victory against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday, securing their lead in Group B with nine points, four ahead of PSV Eindhoven and Lens.

    Leandro Trossard opened the scoring for Arsenal in the first half, turning home from close range after Saka had ghosted in behind Kike Salas, before Gabriel Martinelli's through ball set Saka free to advance into Sevilla's penalty area. The Ealing-born winger then jinked inside Nemanja Gudelj and he coolly slotted the ball into the bottom corner. However, towards the end of the game after Saka appeared to land awkwardly on his ankle - an incident that eventually led to his early withdrawal at the Emirates Stadium.

    Arteta was keen to play down the severity of the knock after the game, but did say that Saka will need to continue getting used to receiving kicks at the highest level.

    "It was just a kick," he said. "I was told by the physios that he wasn't happy to continue. He had some discomfort but, hopefully, I'm going to assume he's going to be OK."

    "There is contact in football," Arteta continued, with Saka on the receiving end of five fouls during his time on the pitch. "For the wingers that want to take people on especially. At the end he was uncomfortable to carry on so hopefully it's not big but I'm really happy with his performance."

    He added on how Saka is coping with regular kicks: "He's getting used to it! That's not going to change with the way he attracts players."

    Saka wasn't the only Arsenal player to provide Arteta with an injury headache - left-back for the night, Takehiro Tomiyasu, was forced off at half-time and replaced by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

    On whether the Japanese international had encountered a significant issue, Arteta hinted his exit after 45 minutes was nothing more than precautionary: "He had some discomfort in the first half and we didn’t want to take any risks because he’s played a lot of minutes. Obviously with Alex on the bench ready to come in I think it was the right decision."

    Also Read: Ten Hag blames refereeing errors as Manchester United face Champions League exit scare (WATCH)

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 4:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Entertainment Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar give sneak peak of her Goan food indulgence osf

    Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar give sneak peak of her Goan food indulgence

    Will it be India vs Pakistan again? Who will face Men in Blue in WC semifinals: All three scenarios explained snt

    Will it be India vs Pakistan again? Who will face Men in Blue in WC semifinals: All three scenarios explained

    football UCL 2023-24: Manchester United faces Champions League exit scare after shocking collapse against FC Copenhagen osf

    Ten Hag blames refereeing errors as Manchester United face Champions League exit scare (WATCH)

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: England ends losing streak with desperate win over Netherlands in Pune osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: England ends losing streak with desperate win over Netherlands in Pune

    Proud Sanatani Danish Kaneria hopes to visit Ayodhya's Ram temple; shares view on Indian citizenship (WATCH) snt

    'Proud Sanatani' Danish Kaneria hopes to visit Ayodhya's Ram temple; shares view on Indian citizenship (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp rolls out Protect IP address feature Here is how you can enable it gcw

    WhatsApp rolls out 'Protect IP' address feature: Here's how you can enable it

    Legal relief for Randeep Surjewala: Supreme Court's 5-week shield in 23-years-old case AJR

    Legal relief for Randeep Surjewala: Supreme Court's 5-week shield in 23-years-old case

    Cobra visit in Bengaluru home goes viral, netizens share laughter: 'Chalo kuch toh naya hua B'lore mein' vkp

    Cobra visit in Bengaluru home goes viral, netizens share laughter: 'Chalo kuch toh naya hua B'lore mein'

    Diwali 2023: 7 tips to stay healthy during festivities SHG

    Diwali 2023: 7 tips to stay healthy during festivities

    Salaar: Prabhas-led actioner-drama film's trailer date revealed; Know details vma

    Salaar: Prabhas-led actioner-drama film's trailer date revealed; Know details

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon