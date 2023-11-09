Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ten Hag blames refereeing errors as Manchester United face Champions League exit scare (WATCH)

    Manchester United is on the brink of exiting the Champions League after a stunning 2-0 lead turned into a 4-3 defeat against FC Copenhagen, marked by Marcus Rashford's red card and a gripping comeback.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    Manchester United are teetering on the edge of a premature Champions League exit, having surrendered a 2-0 lead and succumbed to a 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen on Wednesday. The match in the Danish capital took a dramatic turn when Marcus Rashford received a red card, altering the course of the game and potentially sealing United's fate with their third loss in four Group A games.

    Rasmus Hojlund, a former United player, notched two goals in the first half, contributing to the comeback by Copenhagen. Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Goncalves leveled the score for Copenhagen before halftime. Although Bruno Fernandes briefly put United back in the lead with a penalty, two late goals from Lukas Lerager and 17-year-old Roony Bardghji secured Copenhagen's first Champions League win since 2016.

    As a result of this defeat, Manchester United now find themselves at the bottom of the group, trailing Galatasaray and Copenhagen by one point, with two games remaining. Their upcoming fixtures include a trip to Galatasaray and a home game against the runaway group leaders, Bayern Munich.

    The loss will undoubtedly intensify the pressure on United's manager, Erik ten Hag, following a season marked by nine defeats in 17 games. Ten Hag expressed his frustration over Rashford's red card, believing it to be a harsh decision.

    The match began with a quick goal by Hojlund, quieting the home crowd, and he later capitalized on an opportunity to make it 2-0. However, Rashford's sending-off completely altered the game's momentum.

    Despite the difficult circumstances, United did manage to take the lead again temporarily, thanks to Fernandes' penalty. Nonetheless, they were unable to secure the crucial three points, with Copenhagen mounting a comeback, leading to their disappointing defeat.

    The match also featured VAR interventions and several key moments, making it a roller-coaster of emotions for both teams.

    Also Read: Champions League: Arsenal shine as Trossard and Saka lead dominant win over Sevilla; WATCH highlights

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 1:37 PM IST
