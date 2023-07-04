Meme fest explodes after Steven Gerrard appointed as Saudi club Ettifaq's new head coach

Despite initially declining the offer, Steven Gerrard has ultimately accepted the position as the new manager of Saudi Pro League team Al Ettifaq, which has also sparked humorous memes and discussions.

Steven Gerrard has now been named as the new manager of Saudi Pro League team Al Ettifaq. Gerrard joins the growing list of football figures making their way to the Saudi Pro League, with players such as Edouard Mendy, N'Golo Kante, and Ruben Neves also making moves to the region this summer.

Al Ettifaq, who finished seventh in the league last season, ended the campaign 35 points adrift of champions Al Ittihad

Gerrard, who recently returned to management after being appointed by the Saudi Arabian club, had previously turned down an offer from Al-Ettifaq but later changed his decision and accepted the role. With a two-year contract in hand, Gerrard is now focused on strengthening his squad with players who have experience in the Premier League.

Reportedly, Gerrard is interested in securing the services of Jordan Henderson and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Henderson, a former teammate of Gerrard's, played alongside the ex-England star on 141 occasions for Liverpool and the national team. Currently serving as the captain of Liverpool, the 33-year-old has two years remaining on his contract. However, Liverpool's midfield is undergoing changes this summer, with the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. As for Aubameyang, his future at Chelsea is uncertain following a challenging first season.

Steven Gerrard took the initiative to address Saudi Arabian fans in Arabic and introduce himself, quickly caught the attention of social media users.

Memes began circulating on Twitter after Steven Gerrard's Instagram post, where he spoke in Arabic introducing himself to the Saudi Arabian fans. Here are some of those reactions: