    Pep Guardiola takes a dig at Premier League after Manchester City bags UEFA Super Cup title (WATCH)

    After securing a resounding victory in the UEFA Super Cup, Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, took a moment to share his perspective on the Premier League. 

    Football Manchester City's Pep Guardiola comments on Premier League following UEFA Super Cup win (Watch) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 5:27 PM IST

    In the aftermath of their impressive triumph in the UEFA Super Cup, the manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, took the opportunity to direct some pointed remarks towards the Premier League. The recent victory, accomplished through Cole Palmer's vital equalizer and an impeccable performance in the penalty shootout, has significantly enhanced City's collection of European titles, adding another gleaming accolade to their already impressive trophy cabinet.

    Guardiola's remarks serve as a reflection of his approach to competition, highlighting that even after a remarkable victory, he remains ever vigilant and focused on various facets of the football landscape. The intensity and exertion exerted by the team in their hard-fought match against Sevilla in the scorching Greek climate underline the challenges that such contests can pose. As such, the manager rightly emphasises the crucial role of recovery time for his players in order to maintain their optimal performance levels in the upcoming domestic campaign.

    As the team's preparation transitions from the celebratory aftermath of their European conquest to the demanding challenges of the Premier League, Guardiola's words underline the need for a holistic approach. While victory in the UEFA Super Cup is a testament to their prowess on the continental stage, the manager's focus remains unwavering, acknowledging the gruelling nature of top-tier football and the strategic balance needed to excel on multiple fronts.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 5:37 PM IST
