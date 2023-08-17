Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PFA Player and Young Player of the Year 2022/23 nominees revealed; complete list here

    The PFA has disclosed the contenders for the prestigious 2022/23 Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year Awards.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) has unveiled the select group of six players contending for the highly coveted Players’ Player of the Season Award for the 2022/23 season. Manchester City takes the lead in nominations, with Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, and John Stones all earning recognition from their fellow professionals.

    The roster of top contenders extends to north London, where Martin Ødegaard, Bukayo Saka, and the recently departed Tottenham striker Harry Kane find themselves among the nominees.

    Erling Haaland, who secured the Football Writers’ Association Award for the 2022/23 campaign, stands as a strong contender to add yet another prestigious accolade to his collection in English football.

    Furthermore, Haaland (23) and Saka (21) have earned places on the exclusive six-player shortlist for the PFA Young Player of the Year Award. The list also features Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey, Brighton's Evan Ferguson, and Chelsea's Moisés Caicedo, who was previously associated with Brighton and holds the British record for signing.

    The winners of both awards are set to be unveiled on Tuesday, August 29, during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the PFA Awards.

