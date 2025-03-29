Want to create Ghibli-style AI photos? Follow THIS step-by-step guide

Read Full Gallery

Ghibli-style AI photos, inspired by Japan's iconic animation, have gained widespread popularity thanks to OpenAI. Here's how you can create your own unique photo in the beloved Ghibli style.

Japan's decades-old animation art has suddenly started trending in the world. OpenAI has surprised the world by bringing the animation style of Studio Ghibli in a new form and the situation is such that everyone, whether special or ordinary, has become a fan of it. From portraits to reimagined movie scenes, this trend has gained a lot of popularity. From general users to high-profile celebrities and companies are also generating Ghibli style photos and sharing them fiercely on social media.

One of the first people to adopt this trend was OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who changed his profile picture on X (formerly Twitter) to a Ghibli-style picture of himself. A part of his tweet read: Wake up one day with hundreds of messages: 'Look I've turned you into Ghibli style.