Want to create Ghibli-style AI photos? Follow THIS step-by-step guide
Ghibli-style AI photos, inspired by Japan's iconic animation, have gained widespread popularity thanks to OpenAI. Here's how you can create your own unique photo in the beloved Ghibli style.
Japan's decades-old animation art has suddenly started trending in the world. OpenAI has surprised the world by bringing the animation style of Studio Ghibli in a new form and the situation is such that everyone, whether special or ordinary, has become a fan of it. From portraits to reimagined movie scenes, this trend has gained a lot of popularity. From general users to high-profile celebrities and companies are also generating Ghibli style photos and sharing them fiercely on social media.
One of the first people to adopt this trend was OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who changed his profile picture on X (formerly Twitter) to a Ghibli-style picture of himself. A part of his tweet read: Wake up one day with hundreds of messages: 'Look I've turned you into Ghibli style.
How to create your photo in Ghibli style?
Do you also want to create your photo in Ghibli style and share it? Let's know what needs to be done for this. You just have to follow the steps given and your photo will be ready in Ghibli style...
Create Ghibli-style photos using AI...
OpenAI's Ghibli-style image creation is currently only available to customers with payment for ChatGPT Plus, Pro and Team plans.
To create a Ghibli-style photo, follow these steps:
- For ChatGPT users (Plus and free), open ChatGPT and make sure your software is updated to the latest version.
- This feature is only for ChatGPT Plus users, but ChatGPT-4o is free for photo creation.
- Click on the three dots on the prompt bar.
- Select ‘Photo’ (this option appears with ‘Canvas’).
- Describe your favorite photo, and write details like clothes, background and mood.
- Make sure to include “Ghibli-Style” in your request.
- If you want, you can upload an existing photo to convert it into a Ghibli-style photo.
- After your request is submitted, AI will generate the image.
- Download it and share it on your social media platform.
Alternative AI Image Generator
If you are not a ChatGPT Plus user, you can use other AI Image Generator tools:
- AI platforms like Groq and Gemini can also help in creating Ghibli-style photos.
- AI tools like Midjourney and InsMind are also popular for Anime and Ghibli-style art.
- However, the output of all these tools may be different, so you can try on different platforms.