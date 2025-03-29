user
user icon

Want to create Ghibli-style AI photos? Follow THIS step-by-step guide

Ghibli-style AI photos, inspired by Japan's iconic animation, have gained widespread popularity thanks to OpenAI. Here's how you can create your own unique photo in the beloved Ghibli style.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 29, 2025, 5:39 PM IST

Japan's decades-old animation art has suddenly started trending in the world. OpenAI has surprised the world by bringing the animation style of Studio Ghibli in a new form and the situation is such that everyone, whether special or ordinary, has become a fan of it. From portraits to reimagined movie scenes, this trend has gained a lot of popularity. From general users to high-profile celebrities and companies are also generating Ghibli style photos and sharing them fiercely on social media.

One of the first people to adopt this trend was OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who changed his profile picture on X (formerly Twitter) to a Ghibli-style picture of himself. A part of his tweet read: Wake up one day with hundreds of messages: 'Look I've turned you into Ghibli style.

article_image2

How to create your photo in Ghibli style?

Do you also want to create your photo in Ghibli style and share it? Let's know what needs to be done for this. You just have to follow the steps given and your photo will be ready in Ghibli style...


article_image3

Create Ghibli-style photos using AI...

OpenAI's Ghibli-style image creation is currently only available to customers with payment for ChatGPT Plus, Pro and Team plans.

article_image4

To create a Ghibli-style photo, follow these steps:

  • For ChatGPT users (Plus and free), open ChatGPT and make sure your software is updated to the latest version.
  • This feature is only for ChatGPT Plus users, but ChatGPT-4o is free for photo creation.
  • Click on the three dots on the prompt bar.
  • Select ‘Photo’ (this option appears with ‘Canvas’).
  • Describe your favorite photo, and write details like clothes, background and mood.
  • Make sure to include “Ghibli-Style” in your request.
  • If you want, you can upload an existing photo to convert it into a Ghibli-style photo.
  • After your request is submitted, AI will generate the image.
  • Download it and share it on your social media platform.

 

article_image5

Alternative AI Image Generator

If you are not a ChatGPT Plus user, you can use other AI Image Generator tools:

  • AI platforms like Groq and Gemini can also help in creating Ghibli-style photos.
  • AI tools like Midjourney and InsMind are also popular for Anime and Ghibli-style art.
  • However, the output of all these tools may be different, so you can try on different platforms.
For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Apple introduces Lumon Terminal Pro from hit Apple TV series Severance can you buy it gcw

Apple ‘introduces’ Lumon Terminal Pro from hit Apple TV+ series ‘Severance’ | Can you buy it?

Did you know Indians now spend 5 hours daily on phones? Here's what latest study reveals gcw

Did you know Indians now spend 5 hours daily on phones? Here's what latest study reveals

Hackers are targeting Google Chrome Edge Safari users how to secure your browser gcw

Hackers are targeting Google Chrome users | How to secure your browser?

Why was Myanmar's 7.7 earthquake so deadly? Scientists explain the massive tectonic forces at play ddr

Why Myanmar's 7.7 earthquake turned deadly: Scientists explain as death toll crosses 1,000

Infinix Note 50x vs Redmi 14C: Which budget smartphone is better for you? gcw

Infinix Note 50x vs Redmi 14C: Which budget smartphone is better for you?

Recent Stories

Weight loss Guide: 5 daily habits without Gym MEG

Weight loss Guide: 5 daily habits without Gym

BREAKING: US warns citizens of potential terror attacks in Syria during Eid, urges immediate departure

BREAKING: US warns citizens of potential terror attacks in Syria during Eid, urges immediate departure

Football transfer rumours: Sesko to Williams - Big updates HRD

Football transfer rumours: Sesko to Williams - Big updates

Born in the quake: Baby delivered outside Bangkok hospital after earthquake forces evacuation (WATCH)

Born in the quake: Baby delivered outside Bangkok hospital after earthquake forces evacuation (WATCH)

Surprising TRUTH behind a popular emoji took social media on storm- Did you know? SRI

Surprising TRUTH behind a popular emoji took social media on storm- Did you know?

Recent Videos

Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Kunal Kamra Should Get Special Protection, Come to Mumbai and Don't Run Away From Law: Sanjay Raut

Video Icon
Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Terrifying 7.7 Earthquake Shakes Home in Mandalay, Myanmar

Video Icon
Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Video Icon
Over 700 Killed in Myanmar-Thailand Quake, Thai PM Visits Collapsed Construction Site

Over 700 Killed in Myanmar-Thailand Quake, Thai PM Visits Collapsed Construction Site

Video Icon