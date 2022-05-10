'Madness': Sensational Haaland and Alvarez in Man City's kitty send fans into a tizzy

Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign Norway striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, sparking excitment among fans.

In what has sparked massive excitement among Manchester City fans, the Sky Blues on Tuesday confirmed they have reached an agreement to sign Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The sensational 21-year-old striker will move to Etihad in July after Pep Guardiola's side activate a 60 million euros release clause in his contract.

The news has got fans of the Premier League champions relishing the prospect of Haaland joining another young sensation Julian Alvarez, who was signed from River Plate in the January transfer window.

Haaland's deal has brought City's hunt for a successor to their all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer last summer.

"We can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland," City said.

"The transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with the player," the club added in an official statement.

The Norway international, who passed his City medical in Belgium on Monday, has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances for Dortmund since joining from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona also spoke to Haaland about a potential deal, but he opted for a move to England.

Even though City are within touching distance of a second successive Premier League title achieved without an orthodox centre-forward, City boss Guardiola has always stressed his desire to have one.

"New players always help to be a stronger team. But not one defender or striker will solve our defensive or scoring problems. The club always has to have a vision for the future. The decisions the club makes I am aware and supportive of 100%," the Spaniard stated.

The Sky Blues tried hard to get iconic striker Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but the north London club's chairman Daniel Levy refused to sell. And, with Kane having two years left on his contract, Haaland is an easier deal to conclude given his release clause.

Haaland's father Alf-Inge played for City between 2000 and 2003 in a career that also saw him represent Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

