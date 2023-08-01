Liverpool appoints Virgil Van Dijk as New Captain; Trent Alexander-Arnold as Vice-Captain

The 32-year-old Dutch defender joined Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018, and his tenure at the club has been nothing short of exceptional, solidifying his place as one of the finest centre-backs in the history of the Premier League. Over the course of 222 appearances for Jürgen Klopp’s side, Van Dijk has played a pivotal role in guiding the club to remarkable achievements and will now lead Liverpool in the upcoming Premier League and other matches.

Van Dijk stated: “[It’s] a really proud day for me, for my wife, for my kids, my family. It’s been a special feeling and I can’t really describe it at this point. But it’s something that I’m really, really proud of. Obviously I’m captain of Holland, that was already such a huge honour, a proud moment as well. But also to be the captain of Liverpool Football Club is something that I can’t describe at this point.”

The defender further expressed his pride when saying: “It’s just something that makes me very proud and I will do everything in my power and what I can do to make everyone proud and happy with me and the football club.”

The decision to appoint Van Dijk as the new captain comes after the departure of the long-serving Jordan Henderson, who recently completed a move to Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia for a reported transfer fee of £13 million. Henderson, who had been a fixture at Merseyside since 2011, will now reunite with fellow former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard at his new club. The transfer deal has garnered significant attention, with reports suggesting that Henderson will be earning a staggering weekly wage of up to £700,000 at Al Ettifaq.

As Virgil Van Dijk assumes the prestigious role of club captain, Liverpool's supporters and management alike are confident in his ability to lead the team with his exceptional skills, leadership qualities, and experience. Alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has rapidly risen through the ranks and established himself as a formidable talent, the new leadership duo aims to continue Liverpool's tradition of excellence on the pitch and strive for further triumphs in domestic and international competitions. The fans eagerly anticipate seeing Van Dijk's passion and commitment on full display as he guides the team forward, ready to overcome challenges and embrace opportunities that lie ahead in their pursuit of continued success and glory.