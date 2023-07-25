Lifestyle
Mbappe starts his day with a balanced breakfast consisting of boiled eggs with avocado or almond butter. He includes porridge, which offers carbohydrates for sustained energy.
For his midday meal, Mbappe opts for a nourishing combination of chicken or tuna wrap, which offers lean protein, and a side salad packed with essential vitamins and minerals.
To keep his energy levels up throughout the day, Mbappe incorporates protein bars as a snack between meals.
During the late afternoon, Mbappe fuels his body with a protein shake, which helps repair and build his muscles after training sessions. He also snacks on fruits or dry fruits.
Kylian Mbappe's dinner includes fish or chicken as a lean source of protein, along with brown rice for complex carbohydrates and vegetables for fibre and essential vitamins.