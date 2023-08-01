Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arab Club Champions Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo elated to score for Al-Nassr in win over Monastir

    Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make waves in football history as he sets a new headed goalscoring record during Al Nassr's spectacular 4-1 victory against US Monastir in the Arab Club Champions Cup.

    Football Arab Club Champions Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo elated to score for Al-Nassr in win over Monastir osf
    In a thrilling Arab Club Champions Cup game at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo once again etched his name in football history. His team, Al Nassr, secured a resounding 4-1 victory against US Monastir, and Ronaldo's clinical header in the 74th minute marked a significant milestone. With this goal, he notched his 145th headed goal, surpassing Gerd Muller's previous record of 144 goals, making Ronaldo the highest-ever goalscorer from headers in football.

    The match saw Al Nassr showcasing a formidable offensive display, with key players like former Inter Milan stalwart Marcelo Brozovic and former Lens captain Seko Fofana pulling the strings. The breakthrough came in the 42nd minute, courtesy of Brozovic's well-timed long ball, setting up Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who assisted Anderson Talisca in opening the scoring.

    However, an unfortunate error by Al Nassr's defender, Ali Lajami, led to an own goal, levelling the score at 1-1 after the hour-mark. Ronaldo then rose to the occasion, notching his 839th career goal and setting the stadium ablaze with his record-breaking strike. Following Ronaldo's goal, the momentum shifted entirely to Al Nassr's side, as Abdulelah Al-Amri and Abdulaziz Saud Al Elewai scored two goals in two minutes during the final moments of the match.

    Also Read: Real Madrid inches closer to Kylian Mbappe transfer from PSG

    This victory proved to be Al Nassr's first win in the tournament this season, as they previously settled for a goalless draw against Al-Shabab in their last match.

    The win propelled Al Nassr to the top of their group in the King Salman Club Cup, level on points with Al Shabab but ahead on goal difference, setting the stage for an exciting finale in the group stage.

    On the other hand, Monastir slumped to the bottom of the table, being the only team in their group yet to secure a single point. Al Nassr is set to face Egyptian side Zamalek SC on Thursday in the last round of group-stage matches, while Monastir will clash with Al Shabab.

