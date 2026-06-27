A die-hard Lionel Messi fan from Kerala, Yadil M Iqbal, received a personal acknowledgement from the football legend on Instagram after posting a birthday tribute. Messi's simple two-word reply, "Gracias, Yadil," went viral, turning the fan's heartfelt gesture into a global talking point and a life-changing memory.

The ardent fan of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi from Kerala was left absolutely speechless after receiving a direct acknowledgement from his idol. Messi recently celebrated his 39th birthday while on his national duty at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The 2022 World Cup-winning captain’s birthday is often celebrated enthusiastically by his large fan base, which includes a dedicated following in the southern Indian state of Kerala. The Argentina captain, who is leading the national side to a title defence in the ongoing World Cup, has a massive fan base in Kerala, with endless murals, giant flex cutouts, and thousands of devoted admirers painting the state in light blue and white stripes

Since the prestigious football tournament is underway, the hardcore Messi fans in Kerala were celebrating his birthday in grand style when one among them received a personal acknowledgement from the football legend himself on social media, especially Instagram.

Also Read: Son Buys FIFA World Cup Jersey After Saving Money For A Year, Gifts to Emotional Dad As Father's Day Gift (WATCH)

Kerala Messi Fan’s Dream Come True

As Messi fans in Kerala celebrated his 39th birthday by posting wishes on social media and dedicating heartfelt tributes to the iconic footballer, a die-hard supporter named Yadil M Iqbal from Kodungallur, a coastal town in Thrissur district, found himself on the receiving end of a magical surprise.

On the Argentine football legend’s birthday, June 24, Yadil shared a video on his Instagram handle showing murals on a building wall and on his car, along with a statue of Lionel Messi installed in front of the building murals in December last year, as a unique tribute to his idol.

He simply posted a video on Messi’s birthday, showcasing his admiration, penning a small yet emotional message, “Happy birthday to my idol @leomessi. Lots of love from Kerala, India.”

However, a day later, Yadil received a surprising yet heartwarming reply from the football icon himself, who dropped a two-word reply in the comment section of the video the ardent fan posted on Instagram.

“Gracias, Yadil," Messi replied

A two-word reply by the Argentine football legend garnered over 1 million likes, alongside over 1.3 million views on his video, which took the internet by storm, turning an ardent devotee's heartfelt tribute into a global talking point.

A simple reply from Lionel Messi was enough for his ardent fan from Kerala was all it took to turn years of unwavering devotion and grand artistic tributes into a life-changing memory.

‘I Used Google Translate’: The Kerala Superfan Behind Messi's Viral Instagram Reply

Yadil M Iqbal, a restaurateur by profession, revealed that he used Google Translate to craft his birthday wish in Spanish, ensuring his heartfelt tribute would resonate with his idol. He said that although Messi understands English, he chose Spanish so that his expressions of admiration and details of his artistic tribute would feel more personal and clearly reach the football icon.

“I know Messi understands English, but he is most comfortable in Spanish. That's why I used Google Translate to post my birthday video message in Spanish,” Yadil told The Khaleej Times.

“I said, 'Feliz cumpleanos, Leo' — which means 'Happy Birthday, Leo.' I told him, 'I love you so much from Kerala, India.' I also told him that I had made a statue and murals of him. The first mural was done after Argentina won the 2021 Copa America final against Brazil at the Maracana in Rio. Then, after the 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar, I created another mural and a statue.

“I told him that one day I hope he visits Kerala to see the statue and the murals I have made in my hometown. I wished him all the best and all the love in the world. That was my message,” he added.

Yadil M Iqbal was in Qatar, Doha, when Lionel Messi’s Argentina ended a 36-year drought of clinching the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy, defeating France on a penalty shoot-out in the final at the Lusail Stadium.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup Prediction: This Viral Witch Doctor Says Ronaldo's Portugal Will Lift the Trophy