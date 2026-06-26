Colombian broadcaster and former footballer Melissa Ortiz received a heartwarming surprise live on air during a FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show. Her parents crashed the Fox Sports set, leading to a viral moment where she danced with them before smoothly returning to her analysis.

The Colombian broadcaster and former footballer, Melissa Ortiz, had a heartwarming and unforgettable surprise live on air during the FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime between Brazil and Scotland at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Wednesday, June 24.

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Brazil secured a crucial 3-0 victory over Scotland to finish top of Group C with seven points and a goal difference of +6, booking their place in the knockout stage of the tournament. A first-half brace from Vinicius Jr., followed by Matheus Cunha's strike in the 60th minute, put the result beyond doubt and sealed a commanding win for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Brazil and Morocco from Group C advanced to the Round of 32, with the Atlas Lions securing the runners-up spot in the group following an action-packed campaign, while Scotland’s qualification to the knockout stage will depend on the final third-placed team rankings across all groups.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Halfway Point! Who's In, Who's Out of the Knockouts?

Colombian Broadcaster’s Parents Hijack Live Set

Amid the crucial clash between Brazil and Scotland in Miami, the Colombian broadcaster, Melissa Ortiz, who is part of the Fox Sports panel for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, was in the middle of breaking down the first-half tactical analysis when she received the surprise of a lifetime.

In a video posted on her official Instagram handle, Ortiz was seen doing her live halftime analysis when her parents surprised her by crashing the Miami studio set, walking directly into the camera frame, and showing off their best dance moves right behind her, leaving the Colombian broadcaster in stitches

Then, Melissa Ortiz joined her parents for a quick dance step on live television, thoroughly entertaining the crew and viewers alike before smoothly transitioning back to the match analysis.

Melissa Ortiz’s moment with her parents, who were present at the Miami Stadium for the clash between Brazil and Scotland, added a beautiful, personal touch to an already thrilling day of World Cup football. Having her parents celebrate her on such a grand stage truly embodied the priceless, unifying spirit of the beautiful game.

The Colombian broadcaster’s spontaneous reaction quickly won over fans, turning the wholesome family surprise into one of the most talked-about viral moments of the summer tournament.

Who is Melissa Ortiz?

Melissa Ortiz is a broadcaster by profession, having worked in Major League Soccer as broadcast talent and at Fox Sports’ Fox Soccer as an analyst and content creator. Before entering the sports broadcast field. Ortiz is a former professional footballer, having represented Colombia at the 2010 U-20 Women’s World Cup, 2012 London Olympics, and 2024 Copa America.

Ortiz was born to immigrant parents who moved to the United States from Colombia, instilling in her a great pride in her heritage, which she carried throughout her life and athletic career. As a broadcaster, the former Colombian footballer covered the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup, 2023 Women’s World Cup, 2024 Copa America, and 2024 Euro.

Melissa Ortiz is also the founder of coffee and soccer enterprise, Kickoff Coffee Co., blending her Colombian roots and passion for the sport into a thriving brand. Through the company, she donates a portion of its profits to football foundations, helping provide greater opportunities for young players to access and enjoy the sport.

Ortiz’s transition from being a professional footballer to an elite broadcaster has been a remarkable, empowering journey defined by resilience, creativity, and an unwavering passion for the beautiful game.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: It's Brazil vs Japan in the Knockouts, Netherlands to Face Morocco