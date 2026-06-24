Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are showcasing their brilliance in what is likely their last FIFA World Cup in 2026. While their teams are in separate groups, a historic first-ever World Cup clash between the two legends could happen in the knockout stages, depending on how Argentina and Portugal progress through the tournament.

Argentine legend Lionel Messi and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo are making headlines in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, where both are showcasing their enduring brilliance in what is likely to be their last appearance in the prestigious tournament.

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Messi and Ronaldo are leading their respective national teams in the midst of a thrilling group stage. Argentina has already qualified for the knockout stage after back-to-back wins against Algeria and Austria, and Portugal, on the other hand, had a tough draw against DR Congo before bouncing back with a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, keeping their knockout hopes alive.

Argentina and Portugal were drawn in separate groups for the initial stage of the tournament, as the tournament expanded to a 48-team format for the first time in the history of the FIFA World Cup. Since Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have found themselves on opposite sides of adjacent groups, the fans and the footballing world await the showdown between two footballing greats at the biggest stage.

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How Can Messi and Ronaldo Face Off in North America?

Since Argentina and Portugal are in separate groups, the face-off between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is not possible in the group stage, but a historic face-off is entirely possible once the competition advances to the knockout rounds. Messi-led Argentina has already qualified for the knockout stage, while Ronaldo’s Portugal is currently in second place in Group K, pending their final group game against Colombia.

If Messi and Ronaldo’s face-off happens in the knockout stages, Argentina and Portugal will have to win the Round of 32 and Round of 16 to set up a potential quarterfinal clash between the two footballing icons, provided they are placed on the same side of the tournament bracket.

It is highly unlikely that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will lock horns before the quarterfinals, as the tournament bracket places them on opposite sides of the knockout tree for the initial phases. However, a quarterfinal clash between Argentina and Portugal could happen depending on their group stage finishes and if both teams successfully navigate the first two knockout rounds.

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In case Portugal finishes second in Group K, as Argentina qualified for the knockout as the winner of Group J, the tournament brackets will shift to the opposition halves of the knockout tree, meaning a potential face-off between Messi and Ronaldo would only happen in the World Cup Final.

Therefore, Argentina and Portugal’s face-off either in the knockout or the final will depend on their respective performances and whether they can navigate their way through the single-elimination rounds to meet at the grandest stage.

Have Messi and Ronaldo Faced-Off at the World Cup?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo began their FIFA World Cup journey in 2006, when both were at the dawn of their international careers. Remarkably, both have never crossed paths on the grandest stage of them all.

Despite dominating the world football for two decades and playing in five consecutive World Cups before the 2026 tournament, their paths have never really aligned in the competition's group stages and knockout stages. At the international level, the two football legends have faced off only two times at the international level, both in friendly matches, with no meetings recorded in any FIFA World Cup fixtures so far.

However, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have faced off at the club level, mostly in Europe during their glittering spells with Barcelona and Real Madrid, alongside a few UEFA Champions League encounters and one high-profile exhibition match. In head-to-head, Messi won on 16 occasions, while Ronaldo emerged victorious 11 times, with the remaining 9 matches ending in a draw.

Since Messi and Ronaldo are likely playing their final World Cup, fans and football enthusiasts around the world are eagerly hoping for a historic knockout-stage clash that would finally see the two legends face each other on football’s biggest stage.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi Sets a Record, Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks One the Next Day! The Rivalry Is On!