A Ghanaian witch doctor, who once claimed to have hexed Harry Kane, is now saying that Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are destined to win this FIFA World Cup.

Remember the Ghana-England match? And the viral witch doctor, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, who said he'd put a spell on Harry Kane? Well, he's back with another big claim.

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Bonsam had claimed he used his powers to stop the England captain from scoring. And what happened? The match ended in a draw, and Kane missed two golden chances, which became a huge talking point.

Now, get this. Nana Kwaku Bonsam is saying this World Cup belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal. He's predicting they will win the whole thing. As you can imagine, his words have gone completely viral on social media.

So, who is this guy? Nana Kwaku Bonsam was born in a village called Afrancho in Ghana. He apparently turned to witchcraft in 1992 after a gas cylinder explosion left him badly injured. People like him, who follow traditional beliefs, are often big talking points in Ghana's society.

Meanwhile, in the real world of football, Portugal's next big game is against the Latin American giants, Colombia. This match will decide who tops Group K. The game is scheduled for June 28, early morning at 5 AM.

Portugal had a shock draw against Congo in their first game but bounced back strong in their second match against Uzbekistan. They thrashed Uzbekistan 5-0, with Ronaldo himself scoring two brilliant goals.