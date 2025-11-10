Robert Lewandowski scored a stunning hat-trick as Barcelona beat Celta Vigo 4-2 in La Liga, cutting Real Madrid’s lead to three points after their 0-0 draw at Rayo Vallecano. Lamine Yamal and Rashford also shone as Barca reignited their title chase.

Robert Lewandowski hit a hat-trick to help Barcelona beat Celta Vigo 4-2 on Sunday in La Liga and cut Real Madrid's lead down to three points. The veteran Polish striker's treble helped Hansi Flick's side capitalise on Los Blancos' 0-0 draw earlier on at Rayo Vallecano.

Teenager Lamine Yamal also scored for Barca in another gripping game produced by the champions' attacking approach, and Marcus Rashford produced two more assists.

Frenkie de Jong was sent off late on for Barca for two yellow cards but by then the champions had secured their victory to move second.

Lewandowski has had a stop-start beginning of the season because of injury and Flick said his hat-trick would boost his confidence.

"After the injury I can see a different Robert Lewandowski, he's positive, he came back very early," Flick told reporters.

"For him, for his confidence, it's great to score three goals today."

Lewandowski said the game was "one of the craziest" of the season, but was happy with the result.

"Vigo is always difficult for us but now we have less points (between us) and Real Madrid," Lewandowski told Movistar.

Flick insisted Barcelona would not change their style despite some recent struggles, including a 3-3 draw with Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday, and it led to a wild first half.

The champions nosed ahead through a Lewandowski penalty on 10 minutes after a handball but Celta equalised a minute later.

Rashford missed a one-on-one chance and Celta broke away to score, with Sergio Carreira scampering behind Barca's high defensive line.

Missing several injured stars Flick had called on his team to show more fight in their absence and they were more energised at Balaidos.

Looking back to his best, Lewandowski grabbed his second from an inviting Rashford cross to put Barca back in front on 37 minutes.

Celta quickly hit back again, this time through Borja Iglesias, who smashed home from the edge of the box.

However, Barca went in with the lead when Rashford's deflected cross found teenage star Yamal, who beat Ionut Radu at his near post.

Both teams were more stable in the second half, with Barca dominating and Celta forced to sit back.

Lewandowski completed his hat-trick with a header from Rashford's corner after 73 minutes to wrap up the win.

It was the striker's seventh league goal of the season in just four starts, showing his finishing quality has not diminished at the age of 37.

"We have two weeks to disconnect now but I hope when we come back we play a lot better, it's the perfect moment to change things that aren't working," said Lewandowski.

"Flick asked if I needed a rest and I said no... I felt very good physically today and I'm very happy."

Real Madrid frustrated

Earlier, Real Madrid were left frustrated in their goalless draw at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, giving champions Barcelona a chance to close in on them.

Rayo battled strongly in the derby clash and although Real Madrid had the better chances, the hosts also had opportunities to win a scrappy game.

They managed to limit La Liga top scorer Kylian Mbappe's influence, while keeping Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham safely at arm's length as well.

Madrid were hoping to bounce back from their Champions League defeat by Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday but Alonso's team dropped points for only the second time this season in the league.

"I want to keep growing, improving, with positive and constructive self-criticism -- this is Real Madrid, we all know where we are and what we want," coach Xabi Alonso told reporters.

"We're in November, there's a long way to go, we need to be demanding of ourselves (but) also be measured."

Inigo Perez's Rayo threatened first, when Andrei Ratiu fired straight at Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

After that Madrid began to take control but the hosts, in mid-table, held firm.

Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla made a fine instinctive save to push away a Vinicius effort and the hosts starved Madrid superstar Mbappe of the ball.

De Frutos and Alvaro Garcia came close for Rayo in the second half while Bellingham forced Batalla into another good save.

