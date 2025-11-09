Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has acknowledged that his team remains a work in progress, citing vulnerabilities on the left flank. These defensive issues, compounded by the continued absence of the injured Raphinha, were evident in recent matches.

Addressing the media in his pre-match press conference, the German manager acknowledged that certain vulnerabilities still linger within the squad, particularly on the left flank, where Alejandro Balde and Marcus Rashford operate. Flick insisted his remarks were observations rather than criticism, noting that Rashford has been one of Barcelona’s most potent attacking weapons this season.

Despite that, the issue runs deeper than individual performances. Barcelona’s overall tactical coordination has yet to reach the desired level. Their pressing phases have lacked consistency, and the defensive structure frequently loses shape, leaving exploitable gaps that opponents are quick to attack.

During the recent Champions League meeting with Club Brugge, those weaknesses came under the spotlight. The Belgian side’s opening goal stemmed from a moment when Balde failed to close down Carlos Forbs, who used the space to surge forward and set up Niccolo Tresoldi for the opener. Rashford’s limited contribution to defensive duties compounded the problem, as his advanced positioning left Balde and the backline exposed to repeated overloads.

Flick and his coaching team have spent the days since analysing those sequences, aiming to adjust the balance before Celta Vigo arrive at the Olympic Stadium.

Raphinha’s absence continues to hurt balance

Barcelona’s structural issues have been aggravated by the ongoing absence of Raphinha, sidelined for more than a month. The Brazilian’s energy, pressing, and determination were vital in holding the team’s shape and maintaining offensive rhythm. His 34 goals last season reflected not only efficiency but also his influence across both attacking and defensive transitions.

Without Raphinha, Barcelona’s attacks have lost spark, and their pressing intensity has dropped, affecting their overall fluency in transition.

As Flick continues to fine-tune his system, reinforcing control on the left side of the pitch remains a top priority-at least until Raphinha returns to restore balance to the team’s tactical framework.