Xabi Alonso's tenure as Real Madrid manager is reportedly facing internal challenges, with growing unease among players about his approach. Sources reveal parts of the dressing room perceive Alonso as “cold and distant,” and some question his understanding of player emotions. Tensions increased after his decision to sub in Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield, a move that puzzled players given the emotional and hostile context of the match.

Players were reportedly “in disbelief” over Alonso’s management choice, feeling it showed a lack of empathy toward Alexander-Arnold, whose transfer from Liverpool to Real Madrid was seen as a betrayal by many Reds fans. This decision and the reaction to it have contributed to doubts about Alonso's man-management style.

Added Pressure

Despite no open conflict, the unrest adds pressure on Alonso as he navigates the complexities of managing a squad used to different leadership styles. His strict, merit-based system contrasts with former setups, aiming for intensity and performance but possibly at the cost of locker-room harmony. With Real Madrid’s season underway, how Alonso addresses these concerns may prove pivotal for the club’s ambitions going forward.