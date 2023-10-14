Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    LaLiga 2023-24: Vinicius Junior opens up about potential departure from Real Madrid

    Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior hints at the possibility of departing from the club in the future, driven by a commitment he made to his father regarding a return to Flamengo.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 6:51 PM IST

    Real Madrid's talented winger, Vinicius Junior, has acknowledged the possibility of not spending his entire career with the club, citing a commitment made to his father. The move to Los Blancos was finalized in 2018 when the club reached an agreement with Vinicius' boyhood team, Flamengo.

    In the initial years at Real Madrid, the young player faced challenges in making an immediate impact, facing criticism for inefficiencies on the field. However, during the 2021/22 season, Vinicius turned the tide and showcased his potential as one of the world's top players, contributing significantly as Real Madrid secured a La Liga and Champions League double.

    Recent reports suggest that Vinicius is on the verge of signing a new long-term contract with Real Madrid. Nonetheless, this doesn't guarantee a lifelong commitment to the Santiago Bernabeu, as Vinicius revealed in an interview with France Football and L'Equipe that he had promised his father he would eventually return to Flamengo.

    "I think I could stay here my whole career, but the club of my life is Flamengo. I promised my father I would go back one day. I have to keep this promise," Vinicius stated, emphasizing his affection for both the football culture in Madrid and the warmth it has brought to his family. Despite the allure of Madrid and its unique appeal, Vinicius holds a strong connection to Flamengo, adding a layer of uncertainty regarding his future at Real Madrid.

