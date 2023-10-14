Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cristiano Ronaldo's brace leads Portugal to Euro 2024 Qualification Victory over Slovakia

    In a thrilling match, Cristiano Ronaldo's exceptional performance propelled Portugal to a crucial 3-2 victory against Slovakia, securing their place in the highly anticipated Euro 2024 tournament.

    football Cristiano Ronaldo's brace leads Portugal to Euro 2024 Qualification Victory over Slovakia osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 5:12 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo netted a penalty in the first half and added another goal in the second half, ensuring Portugal's 3-2 victory against Slovakia in Porto on Friday and securing their spot at Euro 2024. This win marked their seventh consecutive victory in Group J, granting them 21 points and a guaranteed top-two finish. Portugal coach Roberto Martinez praised Ronaldo's exceptional performance, highlighting his valuable role as an experienced player and a role model for young talents. Slovakia sits in second place, trailing by eight points, with Luxembourg as their next opponent on Monday.

    Portugal had a strong start to the game, with Ramos scoring in the eighth minute from a Bruno Fernandes cross. Ronaldo later capitalized on a penalty opportunity in the 29th minute, marking his 124th international goal. He further increased the lead by tapping in a cross from Fernandes for his 125th goal. Although Slovakia managed to score in the 69th minute and then again in the 80th minute, Portugal's earlier efforts were enough to secure their qualification for the Euros. Martinez praised the team's performance and emphasized the importance of the result, acknowledging their consistent determination throughout the qualifiers.

    "We won the match with a very good first half," said Martinez.

    "The important thing was the result. In seven games we've shown a perfect attitude. I'm very satisfied, but it's only a stage."

    Also Read: Fact-Check: Cristiano Ronaldo did NOT wave Palestinian flag amid Israel-Hamas war

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 5:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: England vs Afghanistan Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: England vs Afghanistan Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj gets the big breakthrough; Babar Azam dismissed osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj gets the big breakthrough; Babar Azam dismissed

    India vs Pakistan 2023: Actor Shiva Rajkumar promotes his movie 'Ghost' amidst high-voltage match vkp

    India vs Pakistan 2023: Actor Shiva Rajkumar promotes his movie 'Ghost' amidst high-voltage match

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jersey drama unfolds as Virat Kohli switches outfit mid-match osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jersey drama unfolds as Virat Kohli switches outfit mid-match

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Big Blow for New Zealand as Kane Williamson fractures left thumb; Blundell called in osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Big Blow for New Zealand as Kane Williamson fractures left thumb; Blundell called in

    Recent Stories

    Is it necessary to release iPhone every year Here is what Apple CEO Tim Cook said gcw

    Is it necessary to release iPhone every year? Here's what Apple CEO Tim Cook said

    ODI World Cup 2023: England vs Afghanistan Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: England vs Afghanistan Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    Know how moisturizers enhance your skin's health rkn eai

    Know how moisturizers enhance your skin's health

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' goes viral-WATCH

    Navaratri 2023: Skin care during festive season; add Ayurvedic and natural products to your routine RBA

    Navaratri 2023: Skin care during festive season; add Ayurvedic and natural products to your routine

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon