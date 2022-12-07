Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    England's Walker backs himself to stop French star Mbappe from scoring at World Cup 2022 quarter-finals

    England right-back Kyle Walker refused to focus solely on Kylian Mbappe ahead of the Three Lions' quarter-final against France at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Saturday.

    football kyle walker warns kylian mbappe ahead of england vs france clash at qatar world cup 2022 quarterfinals snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 10:22 PM IST

    Ahead of England's World Cup 2022 quarter-final clash against defending champions France, right-back Kyle Walker has sent a strong message to sensational forward Kylian Mbappe and also stressed the importance of playing as a team in the do-or-die match.

    The Manchester City defender also explained that he respects the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and noted that he would do everything possible to help his team qualify for the next round in Qatar.

    Also read: 'Naive to focus purely on Mbappe', warns Luke Shaw ahead of England vs France World Cup 2022 quarter-finals

    "The game isn't England v Mbappe. It's England vs France," Walker said while addressing a press conference ahead of Saturday's high-octane clash.

    "We will give respect, but I'm not going to roll out a red carpet for him (Mbappe) to score. It's do or die. If we lose, we go home. I do understand what I need to do, and that's to stop him. It's probably easier said than done, but I don't underestimate myself," the Englishman added.

    "I've come across great players before, so I just treat it like another game. I'll give him (Mbappe) the respect he deserves but not too much because this is England. No one player makes the team," Walker remarked.

    Prior to their Champions League matchup, Mbappe had emphasised that Walker had given him a challenging game. "That's nice to hear because he had a tough game against me," Walker added.

    "I know he's a top player but we're not playing tennis. It's not a solo sport, it's a team game. Anything can happen in 90 minutes. They need to worry about us, not just us worrying about them," the England star concluded.

    Also read: England fans praise Saka for laughing off comparisons with Mbappe ahead of World Cup 2022 clash against France

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2022, 10:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BAN vs IND 2022: Rohit Sharma all but out of Test series with finger dislocation; Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen out of 3rd ODI snt

    BAN vs IND 2022: Rohit all but out of Test series with finger dislocation; Chahar, Kuldeep out of 3rd ODI

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Mehidy Hasan Miraj maiden ton enough to hand Bangladesh successive home series win against India, social media erupts-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Mehidy's maiden ton enough to hand Bangladesh successive home series win vs India

    football FIFA President Gianni Infantino hails Qatar World Cup 2022 group stage as 'best ever' snt

    FIFA President Infantino hails Qatar World Cup 2022 group stage as 'best ever'

    football Eden Hazard retires from international football fans thank 'king' of Belgium's golden generation snt

    'Thank you Eden Hazard': Fans applaud 'King' of Belgium's golden generation after international retirement

    IOC International Olympic Committee Executive Board to wait until IOA Indian Olympic Association Elections on December 10 to take final warning call-ayh

    IOC Executive Board to wait until IOA Elections on December 10 to take 'final warning' call

    Recent Stories

    football Manchester United supporters applaud 'the boss' Erik Ten Hag for stating Cristiano Ronaldo is the past snt

    Manchester United supporters applaud 'the boss' Ten Hag for stating Ronaldo is 'the past'

    BAN vs IND 2022: Rohit Sharma all but out of Test series with finger dislocation; Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen out of 3rd ODI snt

    BAN vs IND 2022: Rohit all but out of Test series with finger dislocation; Chahar, Kuldeep out of 3rd ODI

    NCP leader Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue in Lok Sabha; urges Amit Shah to intervene - adt

    Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue in Lok Sabha; urges Amit Shah to intervene

    Congress expels 30 leaders for six years ahead of Himachal Pradesh election results; here's why - adt

    Congress expels 30 leaders for six years ahead of Himachal Pradesh election results; here's why

    Gujarat Election 2022: Results on December 8; Here's how to track live counting - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: Results on December 8; here's how to track live counting

    Recent Videos

    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon