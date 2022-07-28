Juventus star Paul Pogba may have played his last game of 2022; could miss Qatar World Cup

Juventus has been dealt a huge reality check, as it seems French midfielder Paul Pogba’s injury is worse than they first feared.

Juventus has received a harsh reality check because France international Paul Pogba's injury is more serious than they initially thought. One of the Italian giants' marquee summer signings, the midfielder is back at the team following a stint at Manchester United.

The Bianconeri saw an excellent opportunity to re-sign him after the Red Devils wanted to keep him, but he decided to depart. The midfielder will now try to demonstrate that he can perform better than he did at United, although he has a knee injury.

Pogba suffered a calf injury in the Red Devils' 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in April - only making his return as Juve played Chivas Guadalajara on Saturday. The France international subsequently limped off during a training session, prompting Juventus to conduct medical checks. The club later confirmed that the 29-year-old had suffered a 'lesion of the lateral meniscus'.

Initially, it was anticipated that he would just be gone for a couple of months, but it appears the issue may be more severe. According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the midfielder may choose a path that will prevent him from competing for his country, France, in the Qatar World Cup 2022. His best choice as an older athlete may be to suture the lesion in his knee, but the report states that he could miss up to five months.

Also read: Paul Pogba trolled after Juventus star gets injured AGAIN

Juventus said, "Pogba's injury is a really sad development in an otherwise good summer so far. It will probably force us back into the market to add a new midfielder to the group, and we hope he will not become the next injury-prone player in our squad after Aaron Ramsey."

Manchester United fans, who have seen the French superstar miss countless games over the previous three seasons, will be all too acquainted with the tale of Pogba's injury woes.

The 29-year-old suffered eight different injuries that kept him out of action between the start of the 2019–20 season and the conclusion of the previous one. Over 33 months, he missed a whopping 72 games due to illness or injury.

Pogba only made 16 Premier League appearances in the 2019–20 season due to two separate ankle injuries that caused him to miss 40 games across all competitions.

The France international had another prolonged patch on the treatment table from November to February of the previous campaign owing to a hamstring issue. Then, in April, a calf injury ended his Old Trafford career.

Also read: 'CR7 not welcome': Atletico Madrid fans protest potential signing of Cristiano Ronaldo