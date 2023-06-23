Jose Mourinho steps down from UEFA Football Board, sends letter to UEFA director

Jose Mourinho has decided to resign from the UEFA Football Board following a four-match ban imposed by UEFA.

Jose Mourinho has made the choice to resign from the UEFA Football Board. In light of the recent penalties imposed by UEFA on Roma, which included a four-match suspension for Mourinho due to his behaviour towards referee Anthony Taylor after the Europa League final, the Portuguese coach has decided to step down from the advisory board comprised of former players and top-level coaches known as the UEFA Football Board.

According to Filippo Biafora, Mourinho has already informed Zvonimir Boban, the UEFA director and Chief of Football, about his decision.

Mourinho personally shared the letter he wrote to Boban regarding this matter:

Dear Mr. Boban,

In thanking you for the invitation you extended to me to be a member of the UEFA Football Board, I regret to inform you that, effective immediately, I will be renouncing to my participation in this group.

The conditions which I so strongly believed in when I joined are no longer standing and I felt the obligation to take this decision

I kindly ask that you also communicate my decision to the President Mr. Aleksander Čeferin.

Kind regards,

Jose Mourinho

This unexpected turn of events casts a spotlight on the gravity of Mourinho's actions, prompting lots of discussion within the football community.

The UEFA Football Board will undoubtedly be the subject of discussion and speculation in the days to come.

