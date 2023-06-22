Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunil Chhetri Becomes Fourth-Highest International Goal Scorer, Closes in on Messi and Ronaldo

    Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian national football team, has become the fourth-highest goal scorer in men's football history. With 90 goals in 138 matches, he surpassed Mokhtar Dahari of Malaysia.

    football Sunil Chhetri Becomes Fourth-Highest International Goal Scorer, Closes in on Messi and Ronaldo osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

    Sunil Chhetri ascends to the fourth-highest International Goal scorer, Narrowing the gap with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. 

    Chhetri is just 20 goals away from Lionel Messi, the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner, and 33 goals away from five-time Ballon d'Or recipient Cristiano Ronaldo. This places him as the third-highest active goal scorer in international men's football.

    Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian national football team, achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the fourth-highest goal scorer in the history of men's football.

    The Indian team skipper accomplished this feat during the SAFF Championship 2023 when he scored twice against Pakistan. With these goals, Chhetri's tally rose to 90 goals in 138 matches, surpassing Mokhtar Dahari of Malaysia, who had scored 89 goals in four more games.

    India entered the SAFF Championship as the defending champions, following their victory in the Intercontinental Cup held in Bhubaneswar. Chhetri's outstanding performance in both tournaments has solidified his position as India's top goal-scorer in international football.

    Also Read: UEFA suspend Jose Mourinho following Europa League Final conduct; West Ham fans receive ban for pitch incident

    With a resounding 4-0 victory over Pakistan, the Indian team sits at the top of their group, leading on goal difference. Their next match will be against Nepal in three days' time.

    The current rankings of the highest international goal scorers are as follows:

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 123 goals
    Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 109 goals
    Ali Daei (Iran) - 103 goals
    Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) - 90 goals
    Sunil Chhetri (India) - 89 goals

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football UEFA suspend Jose Mourinho following Europa League Final conduct; West Ham fans receive ban for pitch incident osf

    UEFA suspend Jose Mourinho following Europa League Final conduct; West Ham fans receive ban for pitch incident

    Ashes 2023: Brendon McCullum wants to go harder despite Ashes 2023 opener loss osf

    Ashes 2023: Brendon McCullum wants to go harder despite Ashes 2023 opener loss

    Asian Games: Protesting wrestlers keen to train in United States to prepare for mega event snt

    Asian Games: Protesting wrestlers keen to train in United States to prepare for mega event

    Its confirmed! World No.1 javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will participate in Lausanne leg of Diamond League snt

    It's confirmed! World No.1 javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will participate in Lausanne leg of Diamond League

    football SAFF Championship 2023: Red card to Igor Stimac during India vs Pakistan clash 'a bit harsh' - Mahesh Gwali snt

    SAFF Championship 2023: Red card to Igor Stimac during India vs Pakistan clash 'a bit harsh' - Mahesh Gwali

    Recent Stories

    Look forward to greater opportunities in India Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra after meeting PM Modi gcw

    'Look forward to greater opportunities in India': Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra after meeting PM Modi

    Geeta sanon, mother of Kriti Sanon stirs controversy with her support for 'Adipurush' ATG

    Geeta sanon, mother of Kriti Sanon stirs controversy with her support for 'Adipurush'

    From abroad, ex-SFI leader helped Nikhil Thomas to obtain fake degree certificate in Kerala anr

    From abroad, ex-SFI leader helped Nikhil Thomas to obtain fake degree certificate in Kerala?

    Mumbai to Gujarat-7 places to see Flamingo in India RBA

    Mumbai to Gujarat-7 places to see Flamingo in India

    football UEFA suspend Jose Mourinho following Europa League Final conduct; West Ham fans receive ban for pitch incident osf

    UEFA suspend Jose Mourinho following Europa League Final conduct; West Ham fans receive ban for pitch incident

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon