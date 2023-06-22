Sunil Chhetri Becomes Fourth-Highest International Goal Scorer, Closes in on Messi and Ronaldo

Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian national football team, has become the fourth-highest goal scorer in men's football history. With 90 goals in 138 matches, he surpassed Mokhtar Dahari of Malaysia.

Sunil Chhetri ascends to the fourth-highest International Goal scorer, Narrowing the gap with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chhetri is just 20 goals away from Lionel Messi, the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner, and 33 goals away from five-time Ballon d'Or recipient Cristiano Ronaldo. This places him as the third-highest active goal scorer in international men's football.

Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian national football team, achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the fourth-highest goal scorer in the history of men's football.

The Indian team skipper accomplished this feat during the SAFF Championship 2023 when he scored twice against Pakistan. With these goals, Chhetri's tally rose to 90 goals in 138 matches, surpassing Mokhtar Dahari of Malaysia, who had scored 89 goals in four more games.

India entered the SAFF Championship as the defending champions, following their victory in the Intercontinental Cup held in Bhubaneswar. Chhetri's outstanding performance in both tournaments has solidified his position as India's top goal-scorer in international football.

With a resounding 4-0 victory over Pakistan, the Indian team sits at the top of their group, leading on goal difference. Their next match will be against Nepal in three days' time.

The current rankings of the highest international goal scorers are as follows:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 123 goals

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 109 goals

Ali Daei (Iran) - 103 goals

Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) - 90 goals

Sunil Chhetri (India) - 89 goals