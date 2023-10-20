Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Joan Laporta denies possibility of Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona in 2024

    Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, has definitively dismissed the possibility of Lionel Messi returning to the club in 2024.

    Football Joan Laporta denies possibility of Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona in 2024 osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 4:11 PM IST

    In a recent statement, Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has firmly ruled out any prospect of Lionel Messi making a loan move back to the club in January. Despite Messi's impressive performance at Inter Miami, which resulted in the Leagues Cup title and a US Open Cup final appearance, he has encountered injury setbacks, and Inter Miami narrowly missed securing a spot in the MLS playoffs.

    Currently, Messi's primary focus is representing Argentina in their remaining 2023 matches, and he intends to remain in Florida to maintain his match fitness for the November World Cup qualifiers. Inter Miami has also confirmed their intention to play off-season matches in China, with Messi expected to join their traveling squad. Laporta clarified that although they offered Messi the chance to return at the start of the season, there are no ongoing discussions about a January loan move, respecting Messi's decision.

    “Messi on loan? We offered Messi to return at the beginning of the season… no talks took place now. Leo told us his decision and we respect him.”

    Also Read: SL 2023-24: See a very bright future for NorthEast United FC, says owner John Abraham (WATCH)

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 4:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Looking forward to work with Boucher, Pollard & Rohit Sharma, says Mumbai Indians' new bowling coach Malinga osf

    Looking forward to work with Boucher, Pollard & Rohit Sharma, says Mumbai Indians' new bowling coach Malinga

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jadeja's brilliance eclipsed by Kohli's century says Rohit Sarma osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jadeja's brilliance eclipsed by Kohli's century says Rohit Sarma

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill highlights India's commitment to chasing excellence in the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill highlights India's commitment to chasing excellence in the mega event

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Pandya set to miss the clash against New Zealand osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Pandya set to miss the clash against New Zealand

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's team combination and strategy for the clash with Australia osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's team combination and strategy for the clash with Australia

    Recent Stories

    Durga Puja 2023: 5 things you can do with family RKK

    Durga Puja 2023: 5 things you can do with family

    Amid war with Hamas, Israel approves regulations to shut down Al Jazeera offices over security concerns snt

    Amid war with Hamas, Israel approves regulations to shut down Al Jazeera offices over security concerns

    Absolutely astonished by Deve Gowda's lie Kerala CM Vijayan after JD-S supremo's claim on tie-up with BJP

    'Absolutely astonished by Deve Gowda's lie...' Kerala CM Vijayan after JD-S supremo's claim on tie-up with BJP

    Israel dramatic operation: 20 wanted Hamas terrorists arrested, 12 eliminated in Nur Shams camp (WATCH) snt

    Israel's dramatic operation: 20 wanted Hamas terrorists arrested, 12 eliminated in Nur Shams camp (WATCH)

    cricket Looking forward to work with Boucher, Pollard & Rohit Sharma, says Mumbai Indians' new bowling coach Malinga osf

    Looking forward to work with Boucher, Pollard & Rohit Sharma, says Mumbai Indians' new bowling coach Malinga

    Recent Videos

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon