    Is there a split in Manchester United's dressing room? Here's Ronaldo's subtle answer

    Cristiano Ronaldo's latest message came after Marcus Rashford lashed out at a report claiming divide in the dressing room at Old Trafford.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 12:08 PM IST
    Amidst reports of a dressing split between Manchester United star striker Cristiano Ronaldo and other English players, the Portugal international has in a subtle way cleared the air around these rumours.

    In what appears to be a low-key shot, the 37-year-old posted a photograph with Marcus Rashford on Instagram, tagging the 24-year-old forward. The picture from Thursday's training session indicates that players in the dressing room are sticking to each other. Red Devil fans suggest that it cannot just be a mere coincidence that Ronaldo chose this time to post an Instagram story along with Rashford.

    Ronaldo's latest message came after Marcus Rashford lashed out at a report claiming a divide in the dressing room at Old Trafford. In a post on Twitter, the England international insisted that these reports were false. "Are we just making it up as we go along now then? Please stop looking for divides," he wrote.

    Rashford's stance was also backed by Sky Sports reporter Pete Graves, who urged footballers to follow the 24-year-old's lead and shut down rumours they believe to be false.

    This is not the first time Ronaldo has been subject to rumours of a divide in the team. During his time with La Liga giants Real Madrid, the Spanish media attempted to create a rift between the legendary striker and Gareth Bale when the Welshman arrived at Santiago Bernabéu.

    After scoring against Brighton in their Premier League clash earlier this week, the Manchester United star took to Instagram to rubbish rumours of a divide. In an Instagram post, Ronaldo said, "Nobody gives up, and there's only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work. Everything else is just noise."

    Meanwhile, there was also speculation in a report from The Mirror that tensions are brewing between Harry Maguire and Ronaldo over Manchester United captaincy. However, midfielder Fred played down these rumours that continue to stir in the media.

    In an interview with Sky Sports, the Brazilian said, "Our dressing room is really good. There's a lot of fake news and a lot of rumours surrounding it, but it's great. We work together, and we all have the same goals and objectives."

    "It's not easy for the manager to keep everyone happy because everyone wants to play, and we have so many good players. But we understand each other. We have developed harmony in the dressing room, and I think that's the most important thing we have. We have maximum respect for each other in the dressing room," the 28-year-old added.

    This weekend, Manchester United will face Leeds United in their Premier League clash, followed by a crucial Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid.

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2022, 12:08 PM IST
