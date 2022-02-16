  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who are the frontrunners to sign Ronaldo if he leaves Man United next summer?

    First Published Feb 16, 2022, 3:09 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with things currently progressing at Manchester United. He is contemplating leaving next summer. Here are the frontrunners to sign him.

    Who are the frontrunner to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Manchester United next summer?-ayh

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has had a mixed time at Manchester United since his return last summer. While he had scored goals until the previous year, he has struggled to be a regular goal-scorer this year. Moreover, with the club labouring with a top-four finish, he contemplates leaving Old Trafford next summer.

    Who are the frontrunner to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Manchester United next summer?-ayh

    As per reports, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has already held talks with United's new CEO Richard Arnold over the club's dismal performance that could throw the Portuguese's future at the club in jeopardy. In the meantime, a few of the top European clubs have already set their eyes on him. While they are monitoring the situation closely, The Sun reports that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich, and AS Roma are interested in signing him.

    ALSO READ: Is Ronaldo setting a bad example at Manchester United? Expert slams 'sulking' attitude

    Who are the frontrunner to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Manchester United next summer?-ayh

    Ronaldo had apparently expressed his desire to go back to Real Madrid and end his career if things did not go down well at United. However, the Spanish giants are supposedly uninterested in having him. It gives enough leverage to the above three to go all-out for him. However, Ronaldo could still stay at Old Trafford if United manages to book the UEFA Champions League (UEL) berth next season.

    Who are the frontrunner to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Manchester United next summer?-ayh

    But, Ronaldo is also probably unhappy with the attitude of some of the teammates despite the difficult time the club is enduring. According to a source, he is "torn about his future". While he wishes to win trophies at Old Trafford, it turns out to be a struggle for him. Moreover, he does not seem interested in ending the final days of his career in the mid-table.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - What is Man United's highest possible achievement? Rangnick reckons

    Who are the frontrunner to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Manchester United next summer?-ayh

    As of now, PSG might be the frontrunner, considering that Kylian Mbappe is heading to Madrid. If that happens, the dream of Ronaldo and Messi playing for the same team could make the dreams of a million come true. While Bayern continues to dominate German football without him, it will not be desperate to have him. As for Mourinho, he has reportedly expressed interest in luring him back to Italy, despite the two's dicey relationship during their time in Madrid.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Formula 1, F1 2022: Williams reveal 2022 car with striking blue livery-ayh

    F1 2022: Williams reveals 2022 car with striking blue livery

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Sports fraternity condoles singer's demise-ayh

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: Kohli to Tendulkar - Sports fraternity condoles singer's demise

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st T20I preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, streaming-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st T20I: Men in Blue eye winning start, Windies aim for payback

    Football Champions League Lionel Messi vs Real Madrid - a look at the striker's record against former Clasico rivals

    Champions League: Messi vs Real Madrid - a look at the striker's record against former Clasico rivals

    football champions league Terrorised my family Manchester City Joao Cancelo opens up on Christmas robbery

    'Terrorised my family': Manchester City's Cancelo opens up on Christmas robbery

    Recent Stories

    Deep Sidhu's brother alleges conspiracy behind accident, FIR filed-dnm

    Deep Sidhu’s brother alleges conspiracy behind accident, FIR filed

    Gold prices today February 16 Why Kerala gold price fell by Rs 130 in one day

    Why gold price in Kerala fell by Rs 130 in one day

    Govt makes safety harness helmet mandatory for children riding pillion on two wheelers gcw

    Govt makes safety harness, helmet mandatory for children riding pillion on two-wheelers

    Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi (Pictures) RCB

    Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi (Pictures)

    Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur to have a traditional marriage on this date drb

    Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur to have a traditional marriage on this date

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Losing the ball hampered FCG's performance - Derrick Pereira on ATKMB loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Losing the ball hampered FCG's performance - Derrick Pereira on ATKMB loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Very happy with the character of ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on FCG win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Very happy with the character of ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on FCG win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 92): Manvir Singh's brace helps ATKMB sink FCG 2-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 92): Manvir's brace helps ATKMB sink FCG 2-0

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Interview Kerala Yogi Adityanath

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Kerala far ahead of UP, Yogi does not know'

    Video Icon
    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election gcw

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election'

    Video Icon