Who are the frontrunners to sign Ronaldo if he leaves Man United next summer?

Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with things currently progressing at Manchester United. He is contemplating leaving next summer. Here are the frontrunners to sign him.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has had a mixed time at Manchester United since his return last summer. While he had scored goals until the previous year, he has struggled to be a regular goal-scorer this year. Moreover, with the club labouring with a top-four finish, he contemplates leaving Old Trafford next summer.

As per reports, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has already held talks with United's new CEO Richard Arnold over the club's dismal performance that could throw the Portuguese's future at the club in jeopardy. In the meantime, a few of the top European clubs have already set their eyes on him. While they are monitoring the situation closely, The Sun reports that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich, and AS Roma are interested in signing him.

Ronaldo had apparently expressed his desire to go back to Real Madrid and end his career if things did not go down well at United. However, the Spanish giants are supposedly uninterested in having him. It gives enough leverage to the above three to go all-out for him. However, Ronaldo could still stay at Old Trafford if United manages to book the UEFA Champions League (UEL) berth next season.

But, Ronaldo is also probably unhappy with the attitude of some of the teammates despite the difficult time the club is enduring. According to a source, he is "torn about his future". While he wishes to win trophies at Old Trafford, it turns out to be a struggle for him. Moreover, he does not seem interested in ending the final days of his career in the mid-table.