IPL 2025: Chetan Sakariya shares his excitement on return to KKR for the season

Chetan Sakariya is back with Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2025, replacing Umran Malik.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 18, 2025, 9:48 AM IST

Left-arm fast bowler Chetan Sakariya is delighted to be back with the Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The pacer from Saurashtra is signed by the defending champions as a replacement for Umran Malik for the upcoming season, as per the KKR press release.

Ahead of the new season, Sakariya officially joined the KKR squad on Monday and expressed his excitement to be back with the squad. He said, "I am really happy to be back. It feels like I never left the squad. I've come back to the team with the same atmosphere. KKR is known to be full of energy and all the players are working with the same mindset in training."

Chetan Sakariya on his preparation

Sakariya gave some insight into his preparations as he aims to return to competitive action.

"I am very grateful to KKR management because they believe in me. I am also in a good state of mind and have been preparing well. So, I am confident going into the season," the 27-year-old player said as quoted by the KKR press release.

Chetan Sakariya on working with Bharat and Bravo

The young fast bowler also discussed the prospect of working with greats like Bharat Arun and mentor Dwayne Bravo behind the scenes.

"We have bowling experts in our staff. If you need help with the tactical elements and planning, you can go to DJ Bravo. If there are any issues with your rhythm, Bharat sir is the expert. So, as a fast bowler, you can benefit from both," Sakariya added.

The 27-year-old has represented India in an ODI and two T20Is, while also scalping 20 wickets in 19 IPL matches. However, he is working his face back to full fitness, recovering from an injury setback suffered in February 2024.

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin the 18th edition of the cash-rich league as they will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens, with Ajinkya Rahane at the helm this time around. 

