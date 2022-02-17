Is Marcus Rashford 'irritated' by Cristiano Ronaldo? Man United star responds

It was earlier reported that Marcus Rashford is irritated by Cristiano Ronaldo. But is it really the case? The Manchester United striker has responded.

Reports have been doing rounds for quite some time that Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo, the senior-most player in the Manchester United squad currently, wants to lead the dressing room with his gang. However, that has allegedly not gone down well with a couple of players in the squad, Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire. In the meantime, Rashford has responded to the claims.

While reports suggested that Rashford was 'irritated' by Ronaldo's approach, the former has hit back against the pieces to falsify the entire situation. He took to his Twitter handle to clear the air on the same. "Are we just making it up as we go along now then? Please stop looking for divides," he wrote.

Nevertheless, it is to be noted that this is not the first time that reports of rift within the squad have emerged this season. In January, Mirror had reported that interim United head coach Ralf Rangnick was facing the wrath of some of the players, who were unhappy with his tactics and coaching techniques. While Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford earlier this season was expected to make the side title contender, it struggles even for a top-four finish.

Although Ole Gunnar Solskjær was sacked in November, many believed that it all happened because of Ronaldo and his style of play, which was vastly different to United last season. Yet, the 37-year-old Portuguese has slammed 15 goals in 27 matches. Also, Rashford considered Ronnie his idol, making the reports of him being 'irritated' by him look unconvincing.