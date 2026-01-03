Leading Indian footballers, including Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, have appealed to FIFA as the 2025-26 ISL season remains suspended, jeopardizing players’ careers and clubs’ stability amid AIFF’s failure to secure a commercial partner.

The leading figures in Indian football, including Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, and Rahul Bheke, led the players’ joint appeal to the International Football Federation (FIFA) to step in and save the Indian Super League (ISL) and national football from further crisis amid season suspension.

Indian Football as a whole has been enduring one of the most turbulent phases in its sporting history, marked by administrative uncertainty, financial instability, and the suspension of the domestic season, putting the players’ and sport’s future in the country in jeopardy. The crisis began after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) failed to finalise a commercial partner and renew the Master Rights Agreement for the ISL, leaving the 2025-26 season of the league suspended indefinitely and paralysing India’s top-tier football.

The ongoing crisis in Indian football, which began in late 2024 and deepened throughout 2025, has had far-reaching repercussions for players and clubs involved in the ISL and the overall structure of the sport, leaving the future of professional football in India hanging in the balance.

Indian Football Governance Failed to Fulfil Its Responsibility

With the crisis in Indian football persisting, Indian footballers have decided to appeal to FIFA to intervene and save the ISL. Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu posted the video on his X handle (formerly Twitter), who started by saying that the players were supposed to play in the now-suspended ISL 2025-26 season.

Others chipped in and slammed the AIFF for taking its responsibility to fix the crisis, while making a plea to the world governing body of football to rescue the country’s top-tier league and safeguard the future of Indian football.

“It's January and we should be on your screens as a part of a competitive football game in the Indian Super League. Instead, here we are, driven by fear and desperation. To say aloud something which we all know. But more importantly, we are here to make a plea,” Indian footballers said in a video.

“Indian football governance is no longer able to fulfil its responsibilities. We are now staring at permanent paralysis. This is a last-ditch effort to save what we can. So we are calling FIFA to step in and do what it takes to save Indian football," they added.

The Indian footballers' public appeal to FIFA signifies the seriousness of the situation, highlighting the urgent need for intervention to prevent further damage to the league, which has been left in limbo.

The indefinite suspension of the Indian Super League has resulted in unpaid salaries, contractual uncertainty for the players and staff, and growing concerns over the long-term stability of the sport in the country.

‘This Call Is Not Political’

The players in the video clarified that the call for immediate intervention of FIFA was not ‘political’, rather than a necessity to address what they call a ‘humanitarian’, ‘sporting’, and ‘economic’ crisis. Former Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri stated that the players, coaching and support staff deserve clarity over contracts, salaries, and career prospects.

“We hope this message gets to the powers that are in Zurich. This call is not political. It is not driven by confrontation, but by necessity. It might sound like a big one, but the truth is that we are facing a humanitarian, sporting, and economic crisis, and of course, we need rescuing at the earliest,” players added.

“Players, staff, owners, and the fans deserve clarity, protection and more importantly, a future. We just want to play football. Please help us do it," the video concluded.

Amid the uncertainty over the resumption of the Indian Super League, City Football Group sold their 65% in Mumbai City Football Club (MCFC), which is co-owned by Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and businessman Bimal Parekh. Additionally, it was reported that Odisha Football Club, owned by GMS Leadership, is mulling an exit from the ISL.

Certain players have either left Indian football altogether or sought opportunities abroad amid the uncertain future of ISL, with several overseas players terminating their contracts with the clubs and exiting the ISL to find stability abroad.

Fans React to Indian Footballers' Appeal to Save ISL

The video posted by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu gained traction on social media, where every Indian football fan expressed their concern and solidarity with the players amid the ongoing crisis and uncertainty of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), the Indian football fans were ‘heartbroken’ to see Indian footballers urging for the urgent FIFA’s intervention, while others lauded their courage and risk they took in holding the AIFF accountable for the mess created by the federation.

What’s the Current Status of Indian Football and ISL?

The Indian Super League’s 2025‑26 season remains in limbo as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) gave clubs an ultimatum to confirm participation and accept a proposed format by January 1.

However, 13 out of 14 clubs, with Jamshedpur City FC being a notable exception, responded with five key demands, including no participation fee, financial guarantees and a clear roadmap, before they will commit to playing, reflecting deep uncertainty and stalled planning for the delayed season.

As the ISL clubs have endured a turbulent period over the past one year, they have made it clear that the teams are willing to participate if the All India Football Federation accept their key demands in their response to the governing body’s ultimatum, including financial assurances, security of the clubs and players’ future, no participating fees, and a clear plan to protect the future of league’s future.