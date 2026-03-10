The Jindal Polo Spring Season continues with the Carlos Gracida Memorial Cup from March 11-15 in Noida. The 6-goal tournament honours the polo legend and will feature six teams with top players like Juan Gris Zavaleta, Shamsheer Ali and Simran Shergill.

Following two exciting weeks of high-quality polo action, the Jindal Polo Spring Season moves into its third tournament with the Carlos Gracida Memorial Cup (6 Goals), scheduled from March 11 to 15 at the Jindal Polo Estate in Noida. The tournament honours the legacy of the legendary polo player Carlos Gracida, widely regarded as one of the greatest figures in the history of the sport, a release said.

Known for his extraordinary skill and multiple US Open Polo Championship victories, the memorial cup celebrates his inspirational impact on international polo while bringing together top players competing in India's vibrant spring polo calendar, the release said.

The tournament follows the conclusion of the Sunjay Kapur Memorial Cup, where Team X edged past Jindal Panther 8-6 in a gripping final to lift the title, setting the stage for another competitive week of polo. The teams feature a dynamic mix of experienced professionals and rising players, ensuring competitive encounters across the league stage before the tournament culminates in the final on 15th March.

Key Players to Watch

The Carlos Gracida Memorial Cup will showcase several high-handicap players capable of influencing the outcome of matches. Leading the list is Argentina's Juan Gris Zavaleta (+7), one of the highest-ranked players in the tournament, who will represent Jindal Panther and bring world-class experience to the competition.

Other standout players include Shamsheer Ali (+4) and Simran Shergill (+4), whose leadership and tactical awareness make them key figures for their respective teams.

The tournament will also feature several strong +3 players, including Siddhant Sharma, Kuldeep Singh, Naveen Singh, and Hurr Ali, all of whom have already delivered impressive performances earlier in the Spring Season. Additionally, versatile +2 players such as Phill Seller, Salim Azmi, Angad Kalaan, Bhawani Kalvi, and Dino Dhankar will play crucial roles in linking attacking play and maintaining balance within their teams.

Tournament Schedule and Format

Action begins on March 11, with Tigers facing Instrucko in the opening match, followed by Carysil taking on Jindal Panther later in the day. The league phase continues on March 12 and 13, determining the finalists through a series of competitive fixtures. After a rest day on March 14, the tournament will culminate with the final on March 15, where the third champion of the Jindal Polo Spring Season will be crowned, the release said.

Competing Teams and Pools

Six teams will compete in the tournament, divided into two pools. Pool A: Riverside, Tigers, Instrucko Pool B: Jindal Panther, Carysil, Youngsters. (ANI)