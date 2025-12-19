Indian football star Sandesh Jhingan faces fan backlash after calling for support for domestic football post-Lionel Messi tour, with critics citing poor national team performances.

Indian football found itself at the center of heated debate in the aftermath of Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated India tour, as national team veteran Sandesh Jhingan called for fans to turn their attention to domestic football. However, his message, aimed at fostering a deeper conversation about sustaining the sport in the country, quickly drew intense criticism from fans.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Messi Mania Shines Spotlight on Indian Football

Messi’s tour traversed four cities across India, drawing millions of fans and creating rare moments of football frenzy in the country. Stadiums were filled to capacity, fans paid hefty sums to catch a glimpse of the superstar, and even a statue of Messi was commissioned in Kolkata.

The GOAT Tour, however, also laid bare a stark contrast: while international football icons can ignite national hysteria, India’s domestic football ecosystem continues to struggle with poor performances, stalled leagues, and declining support.

“It genuinely made me happy to see that our country does love football, that it can fill stadiums to full capacity and that people are willing to spend lakhs to witness the sport,” said Jhingan on social media.

Scroll to load tweet…

Domestic Football Needs Attention

Despite celebrating the enthusiasm Messi brought, Jhingan used the moment to make a pointed plea for support for India’s domestic football.

“What troubles me, however, and leaves me deeply reflective, is that at a time when our own football ecosystem is in jeopardy, arguably facing one of its most difficult phases, we stand on the brink of having no active domestic football ahead of us,” he said.

Jhingan did not mince words when highlighting the disparity in investment: “It feels as though we are close to shutting everything down because there is no willingness to invest in football within India, yet crores were spent on this tour. What this tells me is that we do love the sport, but perhaps not enough to support our own players.”

Taking Responsibility While Calling for Systemic Change

Anticipating fan outrage, Jhingan took responsibility of India’s dismal international performances. With the national team slipping down FIFA rankings over the past two years, questions about players’ hunger and accountability was expected.

“I am aware of the criticism that comes our way, and I accept responsibility for performances. But football does not exist in isolation. Anyone who truly understands the game knows how profoundly structure, stability, and belief influence what ultimately happens on the pitch,” Jhingan responded.

He further stressed the hope that Messi’s tour would spark a broader conversation about sustaining the sport in India: “I only hope this occasion sparks a deeper conversation not just about loving football, but about sustaining it at home.”

Fan Backlash: From Accountability to Anger

Despite his measured response, social media quickly became a battleground of contrasting opinions. Fans called out Jhingan and the national team for perceived failures on the field.

One fan urged: “Huh… first of all, we are fed up with you. Please leave it; there are a lot of young, talented defenders who don’t get a chance to show their skills. Please, Sandesh, give them a chance.”

Another questioned: “@SandeshJhingan, genuine question: what does Bangladesh have that is better than India in the sporting sector? You are defeated by every team you play against. Do you guys ever introspect?”

Some were blunt about performance levels: “Stop playing the victim card every single time. Stop being cowards. You can’t even perform against teams that are paid less or have far less infrastructure.”

Other fans pointed to the paradox of massive fan support versus poor results: “Last year over 8,000 fans came to watch a match at Guwahati, only to see India lose meekly against Afghanistan's B side. Still, the immediate next match saw 50,000+ attendance. If anything, national team's home support is much stronger than its performance level.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

The Larger Conversation

Jhingan’s comments have opened up a wider debate about the state of Indian football—its infrastructure, investment, and future talent. While Messi’s visit showcased the potential of football mania in India, it also highlighted the frustrations that fans and players alike feel about domestic neglect and underperformance on the international stage.

The GOAT Tour may be over, but the conversation it sparked about India’s footballing future—and the role of domestic players like Jhingan—continues to simmer. The question remains: can India translate fleeting moments of adulation into long-term support for homegrown talent and sustainable football development?